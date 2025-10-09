Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Advances AI Research to Help Identify Early Health Risks in Skin Cancer, Vision, Wound Care, and Mental Wellness

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), a developer of artificial intelligence-powered preventive health technology, today emphasized the urgent human need driving each vertical of its AI platform - underscoring the global lives lost and affected every year to conditions that may be better managed through earlier detection and awareness.

Skin Health

Over 60,000 people die from melanoma and other skin cancers each year. Many are diagnosed too late. MDCE's dermatology module is designed to help users identify visible irregularities earlier through AI-assisted imaging.

Ocular Health

More than 100 million people worldwide experience vision loss from diabetic and vascular eye diseases. MDCE's ocular imaging system aims to analyze retinal patterns that may signal early changes before irreversible damage occurs.

Wound Monitoring

Over 5 million chronic wound and post-surgical infection cases occur annually, often leading to preventable complications. MDCE's wound module seeks to enable continuous image-based tracking for improved recovery oversight.

Mental & Behavioral Health

More than 700,000 lives are lost to suicide every year. MDCE's non-clinical, AI-assisted mental health tracker uses facial micro-expression and emotion-recognition models to explore patterns tied to stress, fatigue, and emotional decline - supporting greater awareness and self-monitoring.

"These global health statistics remind us why early detection and awareness matter," said CEO Marshall Perkins III. "AI cannot replace doctors, but it can help reveal the unseen - and that visibility can make all the difference."

