Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 10-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 410.00p Highest price paid per share: 402.20p Lowest price paid per share: 406.2078p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,350,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,695,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 406.2078

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 451 406.20 08:24:41 00030215813TRDU0 XLON 292 406.20 08:24:41 00030215814TRDU0 XLON 538 404.40 08:28:21 00030215828TRDU0 XLON 941 406.60 09:37:06 00030216318TRDU0 XLON 608 406.80 10:34:58 00030217192TRDU0 XLON 539 406.80 10:34:58 00030217193TRDU0 XLON 624 406.60 11:39:06 00030217744TRDU0 XLON 406.20 12:14:01 00030218050TRDU0 XLON 37 590 406.20 12:14:01 00030218051TRDU0 XLON 656 406.00 12:14:01 00030218052TRDU0 XLON 404.40 13:02:53 00030218518TRDU0 XLON 39 336 404.40 13:02:53 00030218519TRDU0 XLON 404.40 13:02:53 00030218520TRDU0 XLON 29 249 403.80 13:09:32 00030218569TRDU0 XLON 926 403.80 13:09:32 00030218570TRDU0 XLON 748 404.80 13:48:42 00030219026TRDU0 XLON 365 404.80 13:48:42 00030219027TRDU0 XLON 437 402.20 14:10:37 00030219251TRDU0 XLON 115 402.20 14:10:37 00030219252TRDU0 XLON 124 403.60 14:40:17 00030219684TRDU0 XLON 100 403.60 14:40:17 00030219685TRDU0 XLON 324 403.60 14:40:17 00030219686TRDU0 XLON 900 404.20 14:44:22 00030219701TRDU0 XLON 190 404.20 14:44:22 00030219702TRDU0 XLON 344 404.20 14:44:22 00030219703TRDU0 XLON 408.00 15:19:33 00030220051TRDU0 XLON 8 668 408.00 15:19:33 00030220052TRDU0 XLON 506 408.40 15:42:00 00030220341TRDU0 XLON 115 408.40 15:42:00 00030220342TRDU0 XLON 609 408.20 15:42:22 00030220343TRDU0 XLON 201 407.80 15:42:22 00030220344TRDU0 XLON 442 407.80 15:42:22 00030220345TRDU0 XLON 409.40 16:16:39 00030220867TRDU0 XLON 37 1,176 409.40 16:16:39 00030220868TRDU0 XLON 736 410.00 16:21:49 00030220919TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

