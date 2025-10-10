Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
10.10.25 | 07:33
4,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5404,94008:37
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      410.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      402.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      406.2078p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,350,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,695,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 406.2078

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    451 406.20    08:24:41      00030215813TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    292 406.20    08:24:41      00030215814TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    538 404.40    08:28:21      00030215828TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    941 406.60    09:37:06      00030216318TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    608 406.80    10:34:58      00030217192TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    539 406.80    10:34:58      00030217193TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    624 406.60    11:39:06      00030217744TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       406.20    12:14:01      00030218050TRDU0  XLON 
37 
 
 
                                                    590 406.20    12:14:01      00030218051TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    656 406.00    12:14:01      00030218052TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       404.40    13:02:53      00030218518TRDU0  XLON 
39 
 
 
                                                    336 404.40    13:02:53      00030218519TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       404.40    13:02:53      00030218520TRDU0  XLON 
29 
 
 
                                                    249 403.80    13:09:32      00030218569TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    926 403.80    13:09:32      00030218570TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    748 404.80    13:48:42      00030219026TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    365 404.80    13:48:42      00030219027TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    437 402.20    14:10:37      00030219251TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    115 402.20    14:10:37      00030219252TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    124 403.60    14:40:17      00030219684TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

100 403.60    14:40:17      00030219685TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    324 403.60    14:40:17      00030219686TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    900 404.20    14:44:22      00030219701TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    190 404.20    14:44:22      00030219702TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    344 404.20    14:44:22      00030219703TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        408.00    15:19:33      00030220051TRDU0  XLON 
8 
 
 
                                                    668 408.00    15:19:33      00030220052TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    506 408.40    15:42:00      00030220341TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    115 408.40    15:42:00      00030220342TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    609 408.20    15:42:22      00030220343TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    201 407.80    15:42:22      00030220344TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    442 407.80    15:42:22      00030220345TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       409.40    16:16:39      00030220867TRDU0  XLON 
37 
 
 
                                                1,176  409.40    16:16:39      00030220868TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    736 410.00    16:21:49      00030220919TRDU0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  404665 
EQS News ID:  2210872 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2210872&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
