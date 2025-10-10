Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025
WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
München
10.10.25 | 08:01
10,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
10.10.2025 08:48 Uhr
Vilkyskiu Pienine: The consolidated sales of VILVI Group September 2025

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB and Baltic Dairy Board SIA, consolidated sales for September 2025 amounted EUR 24.29 million - 6.5% increase comparing to September 2024. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January - September 2025 amounted to EUR 215.82 million - 19.0% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


