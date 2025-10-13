Enersize Oyj: Enersize and Pure Positioning AB decide to discontinue the acquisition process under the previous Letter of Intent

Enersize Oyj ("Enersize" or the "Company") and Pure Positioning AB (publ) ("Pure") announce that the parties have jointly decided to discontinue the acquisition process under the previously signed Letter of Intent (LOI).

The process has been characterized by a constructive dialogue between the parties, and the cooperation concludes on good and professional terms. Following a joint review, the parties have assessed that there is a significant risk that an application based on the current structure would face challenges in the approval process with Nasdaq First North.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

