Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 09:24 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Delivers First Batch of 650W DeepBlue 5.0 High-Efficiency n-Type Modules

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a trusted global partner in green energy, achieved a major milestone with the start of volume production and initial shipments of its latest high-efficiency module, DeepBlue 5.0, from its advanced manufacturing base in Yangzhou, China. The launch highlights JA Solar's ability to scale next-generation PV technology efficiently, demonstrating its position as a reliable partner for commercial and industrial markets worldwide.

JA Solar Delivers First Batch of 650W DeepBlue 5.0 High-Efficiency n-Type Modules

DeepBlue 5.0 leverages JA Solar's proprietary Bycium+ 5.0 n-type cell technology and advanced TOPCon architecture to achieve up to 650W of power output and a conversion efficiency of 24.07%. Its high-density interconnection design enhances energy yield and ensures long-term reliability, even under harsh environmental conditions. With a temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C and bi-faciality of 85% ±5%, the module sustains strong performance across diverse climates and installation scenarios.

Critical to this achievement is the Yangzhou manufacturing facility, a fully automated site equipped with intelligent quality control systems and high-capacity production lines. The facility is a central hub in JA Solar's manufacturing network, supporting rapid, high-volume delivery with strict quality standards. The successful rollout of DeepBlue 5.0 underscores the company's capability to execute complex production processes efficiently, ensuring that advanced modules reach international markets on schedule.

"The first shipment of DeepBlue 5.0 demonstrates both our technological innovation and the strength of our manufacturing operations," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "Our partners can rely on consistent, large-scale supply with high performance and long-term reliability."

With DeepBlue 5.0 now in initial delivery, JA Solar continues to strengthen its production and R&D capacity, positioning the company to meet growing demand for high-efficiency PV solutions worldwide. For collaboration opportunities or product inquiries, please contact: marketing@jasolar.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795387/first_shipment_of_DeepBlue_5_0.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-delivers-first-batch-of-650w-deepblue-5-0-high-efficiency-n-type-modules-302583097.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.