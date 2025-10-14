Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo to Present Its Cellinity Battery Technology at LD Micro Main Event XIX in San Diego on Monday, October 20, at 2:00 p.m. PT

Cellinity is a breakthrough battery storage solution for AI infrastructure that eliminates the need for rare earth elements

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech innovator that develops and commercializes sustainable technologies, today announced that its management team will present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California, on Monday, October 20, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

For access to the webcast presentation please visit: https://ldmicrocasts.com/register

Dennis P. Calvert, BioLargo CEO, commented, "Our primary focus is on advancing safer, more efficient batteries to support the rapid growth of AI infrastructure and grid scale applications. At the same time, we're leveraging our proven expertise to deliver additional solutions that address key challenges for data centers and industry - including water reuse, PFAS remediation, and more".

BioLargo, Inc. is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Its core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. BioLargo's approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into commercial offerings, and extend their reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. Visit www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert
President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.
888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those regarding BioLargo's ("the Company") expectations about anticipated revenue and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. More information on these risks and other potential factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-to-present-its-cellinity-battery-technology-at-ld-micro-main-event-xix-in-san-di-1086653

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
