BioLargo, Inc: Biolargo Invites You to the Sustain SoCal 16th Annual Energy Event - A Premier Gathering for Clean Energy Innovation

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech innovator that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies is excited to invite professionals, innovators, and sustainability advocates to the 16th Annual Energy Event, hosted by Sustain SoCal. Join us on Thursday, October 16, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM at The Cove at UCI Beall Applied Innovation in Irvine, CA. This premier conference, themed "Energy in Perspective," will delve into the challenges and opportunities in delivering clean, reliable, and affordable energy in today's evolving landscape.

The event will feature a comprehensive program, including a keynote address by David Hayes, Professor of Practice at Stanford's Doerr School of Sustainability and former Special Assistant to President Biden for Climate Policy. Attendees will engage with experts discussing topics such as nuclear energy, hydrogen programs, AI-driven residential engagement, and local energy initiatives. The day will also include the presentation of the 2025 Sustainability Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in clean energy and sustainability.

As a proud sponsor and speaker at this event, Biolargo is committed to advancing sustainable solutions and fostering innovation in the energy sector including its Cellinity battery technology for grid scale energy storage. (www.BioLargoEnergy.com) We look forward to connecting with like-minded professionals and contributing to the conversation on shaping a sustainable energy future.

For more information and to register, please visit Sustain SoCal's event page.

About Biolargo
BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Its core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. BioLargo's approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into commercial offerings, and extend their reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. Visit www.BioLargo.com.

Contact:
Dennis P. Calvert
President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.
888-400-2863
Website: www.biolargo.com

Safe Harbor Act
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those regarding BioLargo's ("the Company") expectations about anticipated revenue and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. More information on these risks and other potential factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-invites-you-to-the-sustain-socal-16th-annual-energy-event-a-premier-gathering-fo-1086625

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
