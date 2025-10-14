BioLargo, Inc: Biolargo Invites You to the Sustain SoCal 16th Annual Energy Event - A Premier Gathering for Clean Energy Innovation

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech innovator that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies is excited to invite professionals, innovators, and sustainability advocates to the 16th Annual Energy Event, hosted by Sustain SoCal. Join us on Thursday, October 16, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM at The Cove at UCI Beall Applied Innovation in Irvine, CA. This premier conference, themed "Energy in Perspective," will delve into the challenges and opportunities in delivering clean, reliable, and affordable energy in today's evolving landscape.

The event will feature a comprehensive program, including a keynote address by David Hayes, Professor of Practice at Stanford's Doerr School of Sustainability and former Special Assistant to President Biden for Climate Policy. Attendees will engage with experts discussing topics such as nuclear energy, hydrogen programs, AI-driven residential engagement, and local energy initiatives. The day will also include the presentation of the 2025 Sustainability Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in clean energy and sustainability.

As a proud sponsor and speaker at this event, Biolargo is committed to advancing sustainable solutions and fostering innovation in the energy sector including its Cellinity battery technology for grid scale energy storage. (www.BioLargoEnergy.com) We look forward to connecting with like-minded professionals and contributing to the conversation on shaping a sustainable energy future.

For more information and to register, please visit Sustain SoCal's event page.

