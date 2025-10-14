Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) is thrilled to announce a major milestone in its growth journey. The Company has engaged an independent public accounting firm and securities counsel to prepare and file its Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing marks a significant step beyond OTC reporting and positions Adia as a fully reporting public company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, a critical move that enhances transparency, credibility, and access to the broader capital markets. Unlike OTC reporting, which provides limited disclosure, full SEC reporting requires comprehensive audited financials, regular operational updates, and robust corporate governance, all of which unlock new opportunities for growth and investment.

Adia expects to submit the Form 10 by the end of November 2025, with the SEC review and recognition period set at 60 days. Based on this timeline, the filing is anticipated to become fully effective by late January 2026. This advancement is also a key step toward meeting Nasdaq listing requirements, bringing Adia closer to joining one of the world's most prestigious stock exchanges and attracting a new class of institutional and accredited investors.

"Filing the Form 10 is a transformative moment for Adia Nutrition," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "Transitioning from OTC reporting to full SEC compliance elevates our visibility and credibility, opens doors to sophisticated investors, and sets the stage for strategic growth opportunities as we continue expanding our leadership in regenerative medicine, advanced biologics, and clinical services nationwide."

With full SEC reporting status, Adia expects to attract institutional investors, mutual funds, and accredited investors who typically only invest in fully reporting companies. The increased transparency and regulatory compliance will also enable strategic partnerships and broader market recognition, fueling the next stage of Adia's rapid expansion. The Company's accounting and legal teams are finalizing documentation and audits to ensure a smooth submission, and shareholders can expect regular updates as the filing and SEC recognition process progresses.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

