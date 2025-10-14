Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - SonicStrategy Inc., the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (FSE: L6C) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce The Company has purchased 1.35M Sonic and provides a corporate update following the Sonic Summit 2025 and Token20249 held in Singapore.

During what we view as a short-term pullback across the broader crypto market, SonicStrategy acquired 1.35 million $S tokens on Friday, October 10th, at an average price of $0.148 USD per token. The Company expects to provide a comprehensive update on all holdings and assets in the coming weeks.

In a move that strengthens alignment across the broader Sonic ecosystem, Mitchell Demeter, who previously served as Chief Executive Officer of SonicStrategy, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Labs. Concurrently, Demeter will assume the role of Executive Chairman of SonicStrategy, ensuring seamless coordination between the two entities and reinforcing strategic unity across the Sonic family of companies.

This transition marks a pivotal chapter for SonicStrategy, positioning it as a next-generation Digital Asset Treasury (DAT+), uniquely connected to the Sonic blockchain through direct operational ties. The structure binds the blockchain's growth with a publicly traded vehicle, creating a powerful bridge for institutional participation and broader adoption of the Sonic ecosystem.

"Sonic is in an exceptional position, backed by proven technology and a strong treasury," said Mitchell Demeter, Executive Chairman of SonicStrategy and CEO of Sonic Labs. "After spending time with the team in Singapore, I'm more confident than ever, the technology is robust and well suited for enterprise needs. I've never been more optimistic on Sonic and believe the turnaround will come faster than most expect."

"I'm extremely optimistic about the future of both SonicStrategy and Sonic," said Dustin Zinger, CEO of SonicStrategy. "We're strategically positioned within the ecosystem with exposure to more than 168 million $S tokens. With Mitchell now leading Sonic Labs and CMCC Global backing the ecosystem through their new Resonance Fund (link here), our alignment and momentum have never been stronger."

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy Inc. is the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (FSE: L6C), focused on providing institutional-grade validator operations, provided access to the Sonic ecosystem. The Company operates large-scale Sonic validators and deploys capital into DeFi strategies, delivering recurring staking rewards and treasury growth while supporting the security and decentralization of the Sonic network.

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (FSE: L6C) (dba SonicStrategy) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Spetz's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

We seek Safe Harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270355

SOURCE: SonicStrategy Inc.