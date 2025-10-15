SHOWROOMPRIVE: Showroomprivé announces the signature of a letter of intent for the sale of The Bradery to its founders

The two founders of The Bradery would buy back 53% of the capital held by Showroomprivé for €23 million

The transaction reflects the value created by Showroomprivé since the acquisition of The Bradery

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, October 15, 2025, 06:30 pm CEST - Showroomprivé ("SRP Group" or the "Company"), a European group specialized in flash sales, announces, it has signed a letter of intent to sell of its 52.75% stake in Symmetric SAS, owner of The Bradery brand, to Timothée Linyer and Edouard Caraco, its two directors and founders.

The transaction, which would be carried out entirely in cash, values The Bradery at €43.6 million, reflecting the platform's success since its integration into Showroomprivé. For the record, in May 2022, Showroomprivé acquired a 51% majority stake in the platform specializing in premium event sales mainly aimed at millennials for €10.2 million. The Bradery has experienced strong growth since joining the Showroomprivé ecosystem, increasing its revenue from €21.7 million to €62.9 million in three years (2021-2024) and crossing the threshold of positive profitability.

This transaction marks the successful conclusion of the alliance between the two groups, while building on the foundations that enabled them to establish their fruitful collaboration. The aim is to capitalise on the operational synergies between the two groups within an agile framework that preserves the independence of each partner.

The parties intend to finalise the transaction by 31 December 2025 (subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals). Showroomprivé will receive an initial payment of €17 million upon completion of the transaction, followed by the balance of the sale proceeds in stages, and will benefit from additional payments based on The Bradery's achievement of certain performance targets.

David Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of Showroomprivé, commented: " We are very pleased with the proposed transaction with The Bradery, which would allow us to monetise the success of our investment and strengthen our financial structure at a time when knowing how to optimize cash flow is essential to success in our markets. This transaction is fully in line with our strategy, which aims to develop our profitability profile by focusing on optimized management of our resources and a high-quality offering, favoring partnerships with highly performing and specialized players over direct investments. We are particularly proud to have contributed to the growth of The Bradery, whose potential we recognized early on, along with everything we could bring to it in operational terms."

Timothée Linyer and Edouard Caraco, founders of The Bradery, added: "We would like to warmly thank David and the entire Showroomprivé team, without whom we would not have been able to grow so rapidly. We are delighted with the decision we made three years ago to join forces with this major player in event sales, which has enabled us to accelerate and structure our growth."

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a GMV (including VAT) of almost 1 billion euros in 2024, and a net revenue of 650 million euros. The Group is headed by its founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

ContactS

Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

