DRONE VOLT presents its third-quarter results and promising outlook for the end of the financial year

Villepinte, October 15, 2025

Quarterly revenue of €1.9 million, down due to a particularly unfavorable base effect particularly unfavorable base effect;

Gross margin at 39%, up sharply year-on-year (+24 points), demonstrating the success of the strategic shift towards high value-added activities;

Strong commercial activity expected at the end of fiscal year 2025, both in terms of demand for drones and for services.

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in embedded solutions, presents its revenue for the third quarter of 2025.

Unaudited data in thousands of euros - IFRS standards Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Change Revenue including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 1 346 1 040 -23 including Distribution 5 944 875 -85 TOTAL 7 290 1 915 -74 Gross margin including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 665 636 -4 of which Distribution 413 106 -74 TOTAL 1 078 742 -31 Gross margin rate including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 49 61 +12 points including Distribution 7 12 +5 points TOTAL 15 39 +24 points

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, said: "In the third quarter, we demonstrated our ability to continue transforming DRONE VOLT into a group focused on high value-added activities, as shown by the 24-point increase in our margin rate over one year. We continue to enjoy strong commercial momentum, with high demand for both our drones and our services, where we are now recognized for our ability to offer developments with a very high return on investment for our customers. This momentum should continue to grow in the final quarter of the financial year."

Continued momentum in high-margin activities

DRONE VOLT recorded revenue of €1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 (-74% compared to the third quarter of 2024).

DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY generated revenue of €1.0 million in the quarter, down 23% year-on-year due to a particularly challenging basis for comparison (the Group benefited from a record order for its HERCULES 20 drone in the same period in 2024). During the third quarter, DRONE VOLT delivered 15 HERCULES 20 drones, bringing the total number delivered since the beginning of the year to 54. At the same time, SERVICES activities were once again up over the quarter, despite the third quarter traditionally being a slower period. They represent nearly 50% of the Group's high-margin activities.

Revenue from distribution activities amounted to €0.9 million (-85% year-on-year, due to the termination of the long-standing distribution contract at the end of the third quarter of 2024).

In addition, the subsidiaries in Belgium, Aerialtronic (United States), and Skytools (Netherlands) have been closed or are in the process of being closed. While their contributions to the business were modest, these closures enable the Group to reduce its cost structure, as announced at the end of 20241.

The gross margin rate in the third quarter of 2025 reached 39%, once again showing strong year-on- year growth (+24 points).

In the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, DRONE VOLT generated revenue of €6.1 million (-80.1% year-on-year) and gross profit of €2.6 million (-21.2% year-on-year), reflecting the Group's focus on high-margin activities.

Towards a very dynamic end to 2025

Following on from the exclusive partnership signed in early October with AMPACIMON for the automated installation of DLR sensors on high and very high voltage lines2, DRONE VOLT anticipates strong commercial activity in the last quarter.

The Group expects to benefit from significant orders for its drones, particularly its best-selling model, the HERCULES 20. Momentum also looks set to continue for its service activities, with orders expected for cleaning and gas detection services in particular. In addition, a development contract for a specific drone will begin during this last quarter.

In addition, the Group's strengthened presence in North America and its increased visibility in the Middle East should also lead to significant commercial opportunities.

Finally, the Group confirms its objective of achieving positive EBITDA in the 2nd half of 2025.

Next press release: 2025 annual revenue, January 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, register on Actusnews To receive the company's newsletter, write to: finance@dronevolt.com

1 See the press release dated December 17, 2024.

2 See press release dated October 7, 2025.

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, achieved a turnover of €32.7 million in 2024, representing annual growth annual growth of 36%.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and others. DRONE VOLT is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Ticker symbol: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME Subscription warrant: Ticker symbol: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

DRONE VOLT Investor Relations

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88 finance@dronevolt.com

Media Relations FINANCE ACTUS finance & communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73 dronevolt@actus.fr

Media Relations GENERAL PUBLIC AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25 aviolette@aya-communication.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZtrlMWYk5ubmXFslZZtaWJna5hqmWWWlmWamGdwZJaUbXGWnZphZ5TJZnJlm2dp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94623-drone-volt-communique-de-presse-ca-t3-2025-vdef-en.pdf