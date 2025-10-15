Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40P4Q | ISIN: FR001400SVN0 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DV0
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 21:56
0,823 Euro
-2,60 % -0,022
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DRONE VOLT SACA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRONE VOLT SACA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7990,83722:58
0,7820,82421:59
Actusnews Wire
15.10.2025 22:53 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DRONE VOLT presents its third-quarter results and promising outlook for the end of the financial year

Villepinte, October 15, 2025

  • Quarterly revenue of €1.9 million, down due to a particularly unfavorable base effect particularly unfavorable base effect;
  • Gross margin at 39%, up sharply year-on-year (+24 points), demonstrating the success of the strategic shift towards high value-added activities;
  • Strong commercial activity expected at the end of fiscal year 2025, both in terms of demand for drones and for services.

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in embedded solutions, presents its revenue for the third quarter of 2025.

Unaudited data in thousands of euros - IFRS standardsQ3 2024Q3 2025Change
Revenue
including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY1 3461 040-23
including Distribution5 944875-85
TOTAL7 2901 915-74
Gross margin
including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY665636-4
of which Distribution413106-74
TOTAL1 078742-31
Gross margin rate
including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY4961+12 points
including Distribution712+5 points
TOTAL1539+24 points

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, said: "In the third quarter, we demonstrated our ability to continue transforming DRONE VOLT into a group focused on high value-added activities, as shown by the 24-point increase in our margin rate over one year. We continue to enjoy strong commercial momentum, with high demand for both our drones and our services, where we are now recognized for our ability to offer developments with a very high return on investment for our customers. This momentum should continue to grow in the final quarter of the financial year."

Continued momentum in high-margin activities

DRONE VOLT recorded revenue of €1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 (-74% compared to the third quarter of 2024).

DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY generated revenue of €1.0 million in the quarter, down 23% year-on-year due to a particularly challenging basis for comparison (the Group benefited from a record order for its HERCULES 20 drone in the same period in 2024). During the third quarter, DRONE VOLT delivered 15 HERCULES 20 drones, bringing the total number delivered since the beginning of the year to 54. At the same time, SERVICES activities were once again up over the quarter, despite the third quarter traditionally being a slower period. They represent nearly 50% of the Group's high-margin activities.

Revenue from distribution activities amounted to €0.9 million (-85% year-on-year, due to the termination of the long-standing distribution contract at the end of the third quarter of 2024).

In addition, the subsidiaries in Belgium, Aerialtronic (United States), and Skytools (Netherlands) have been closed or are in the process of being closed. While their contributions to the business were modest, these closures enable the Group to reduce its cost structure, as announced at the end of 20241.

The gross margin rate in the third quarter of 2025 reached 39%, once again showing strong year-on- year growth (+24 points).

In the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, DRONE VOLT generated revenue of €6.1 million (-80.1% year-on-year) and gross profit of €2.6 million (-21.2% year-on-year), reflecting the Group's focus on high-margin activities.

Towards a very dynamic end to 2025

Following on from the exclusive partnership signed in early October with AMPACIMON for the automated installation of DLR sensors on high and very high voltage lines2, DRONE VOLT anticipates strong commercial activity in the last quarter.

The Group expects to benefit from significant orders for its drones, particularly its best-selling model, the HERCULES 20. Momentum also looks set to continue for its service activities, with orders expected for cleaning and gas detection services in particular. In addition, a development contract for a specific drone will begin during this last quarter.

In addition, the Group's strengthened presence in North America and its increased visibility in the Middle East should also lead to significant commercial opportunities.

Finally, the Group confirms its objective of achieving positive EBITDA in the 2nd half of 2025.

Next press release: 2025 annual revenue, January 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, register on Actusnews To receive the company's newsletter, write to: finance@dronevolt.com

1 See the press release dated December 17, 2024.

2 See press release dated October 7, 2025.

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, achieved a turnover of €32.7 million in 2024, representing annual growth annual growth of 36%.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and others. DRONE VOLT is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Ticker symbol: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME Subscription warrant: Ticker symbol: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

DRONE VOLT Investor Relations

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88 finance@dronevolt.com

Media Relations FINANCE ACTUS finance & communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73 dronevolt@actus.fr

Media Relations GENERAL PUBLIC AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25 aviolette@aya-communication.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZtrlMWYk5ubmXFslZZtaWJna5hqmWWWlmWamGdwZJaUbXGWnZphZ5TJZnJlm2dp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94623-drone-volt-communique-de-presse-ca-t3-2025-vdef-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.