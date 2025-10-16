Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 16-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 416.40p Highest price paid per share: 407.00p Lowest price paid per share: 411.3947p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,410,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,635,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 411.3947

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 573 416.40 08:30:04 00030235124TRDU0 XLON 557 416.20 08:30:04 00030235125TRDU0 XLON 553 411.20 09:03:53 00030235272TRDU0 XLON 409.80 09:49:41 00030235558TRDU0 XLON 39 102 409.80 09:49:41 00030235559TRDU0 XLON 1,221 409.20 09:51:17 00030235586TRDU0 XLON 710 410.00 10:20:38 00030235847TRDU0 XLON 633 411.00 11:08:13 00030236072TRDU0 XLON 531 410.80 11:14:26 00030236088TRDU0 XLON 547 413.80 12:25:53 00030236459TRDU0 XLON 559 413.00 13:01:47 00030236672TRDU0 XLON 613 413.40 13:20:13 00030236737TRDU0 XLON 126 413.20 13:31:54 00030236773TRDU0 XLON 474 413.20 13:31:54 00030236774TRDU0 XLON 592 413.00 13:31:54 00030236775TRDU0 XLON 623 412.40 14:01:15 00030236839TRDU0 XLON 422 412.40 14:01:15 00030236840TRDU0 XLON 412.40 14:01:15 00030236841TRDU0 XLON 4 412.40 14:01:15 00030236842TRDU0 XLON 31 412.40 14:01:15 00030236843TRDU0 XLON 95 885 412.60 14:34:42 00030236979TRDU0 XLON 575 411.60 15:03:21 00030237137TRDU0 XLON 552 412.20 15:10:44 00030237192TRDU0 XLON 411.80 15:10:59 00030237194TRDU0 XLON 16 346 411.80 15:10:59 00030237195TRDU0 XLON 345 411.80 15:10:59 00030237196TRDU0 XLON 552 410.00 15:40:13 00030237425TRDU0 XLON 593 409.40 15:53:25 00030237473TRDU0 XLON 609 408.40 16:02:45 00030237544TRDU0 XLON 615 408.40 16:02:45 00030237545TRDU0 XLON 212 407.20 16:20:26 00030237652TRDU0 XLON 407.20 16:20:26 00030237653TRDU0 XLON 66 436 407.00 16:21:51 00030237664TRDU0 XLON 193 407.00 16:21:51 00030237665TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
TIDM: GROW

