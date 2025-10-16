Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
16.10.25 | 08:59
4,440 Euro
-5,13 % -0,240
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
16.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
169 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      416.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      407.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      411.3947p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,410,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,635,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 411.3947

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    573 416.40    08:30:04      00030235124TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    557 416.20    08:30:04      00030235125TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    553 411.20    09:03:53      00030235272TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       409.80    09:49:41      00030235558TRDU0  XLON 
39 
 
 
                                                    102 409.80    09:49:41      00030235559TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,221  409.20    09:51:17      00030235586TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    710 410.00    10:20:38      00030235847TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    633 411.00    11:08:13      00030236072TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    531 410.80    11:14:26      00030236088TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    547 413.80    12:25:53      00030236459TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    559 413.00    13:01:47      00030236672TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    613 413.40    13:20:13      00030236737TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    126 413.20    13:31:54      00030236773TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    474 413.20    13:31:54      00030236774TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    592 413.00    13:31:54      00030236775TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    623 412.40    14:01:15      00030236839TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    422 412.40    14:01:15      00030236840TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        412.40    14:01:15      00030236841TRDU0  XLON 
4 
 
 
                                                       412.40    14:01:15      00030236842TRDU0  XLON 
31 
 
 
                                                       412.40    14:01:15      00030236843TRDU0  XLON 
95 
 
 
                                                    885 412.60    14:34:42      00030236979TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    575 411.60    15:03:21      00030237137TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    552 412.20    15:10:44      00030237192TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       411.80    15:10:59      00030237194TRDU0  XLON 
16 
 
 
                                                    346 411.80    15:10:59      00030237195TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    345 411.80    15:10:59      00030237196TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    552 410.00    15:40:13      00030237425TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    593 409.40    15:53:25      00030237473TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    609 408.40    16:02:45      00030237544TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    615 408.40    16:02:45      00030237545TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    212 407.20    16:20:26      00030237652TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       407.20    16:20:26      00030237653TRDU0  XLON 
66 
 
 
                                                    436 407.00    16:21:51      00030237664TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    193 407.00    16:21:51      00030237665TRDU0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
