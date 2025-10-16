Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Secures $2.89M in Warrant Proceeds as Kinross, Bollinger, and Management Reaffirm Strategic Support

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce a strategic capital infusion of $2.89 million through the exercise of 15.8 million previously outstanding common share purchase warrants. This includes increased investment from cornerstone shareholders Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K, NYSE:KGC) and William Bollinger. The move signals strong conviction in the Company's Wyoming-focused gold strategy and provides a healthy runway for advancing its district-scale exploration portfolio.

Management exercised 12,000,000 founder warrants at $0.13 per share which were issued on the formation of the Company, while Kinross and Bollinger exercised a combined 3,799,102 warrants at $0.35 per share. The warrant conversion reflects strong strategic alignment and long-term conviction in the Company's vision, technical approach, and asset base.

"This funding is a clear endorsement from both our strategic investors and leadership team in the strength of Relevant Gold's vision and our ability to execute," said Relevant Gold CEO Rob Bergmann. "The continued support from Kinross and Mr. Bollinger not only validates the scale and potential of our Wyoming portfolio but also underscores the confidence in our team's exploration model. With an aligned shareholder base, a clean capital structure, and a fortified balance sheet, we are well-positioned to accelerate exploration and unlock the next wave of discovery across our emerging gold districts."

Proceeds from the warrant exercises will directly support:

Expanded airborne geophysics across the Company's project portfolio to advance regional target development.

Geochemical sampling of 2022-2024 drill core from the Golden Buffalo and Lewiston Projects.

Continued exploration advancement at South Pass and Bradley Peak gold camps.

Increasing market awareness.

The financing also simplifies the Company's capital structure, enhances financial flexibility, and significantly strengthens working capital as Relevant Gold enters a pivotal growth phase. As a result, only 7,787,788 warrants remain outstanding (at an exercise price of $0.35), substantially reducing the prior overhang. The Company's updated capital structure is as follows:

Updated RGC Capital Structure Issued & Outstanding Common Shares 118,918,961 Management & Board Options 7,150,000 Warrants* 7,787,788 Fully Diluted 133,856,749 *($0.35 strike, expire Q2 2026)

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

