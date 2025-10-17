Das Instrument TKA DE0007500001 THYSSENKRUPP AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2025

The instrument TKA DE0007500001 THYSSENKRUPP AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2025



Das Instrument PAN GB00B02QND93 PAYPOINT PLC LS -,0033 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2025

The instrument PAN GB00B02QND93 PAYPOINT PLC LS -,0033 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2025



Das Instrument 6L6 US81727U1051 SENSEONICS HLGS.INC.-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2025

The instrument 6L6 US81727U1051 SENSEONICS HLGS.INC.-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2025



Das Instrument 7XB SE0007789409 XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.10.2025

The instrument 7XB SE0007789409 XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.10.2025





