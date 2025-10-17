Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 09:10 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Raw materials for the arms industry - the beginning of vertical integration

Press Release

Vlkanová, Slovakia, 17. October 2025

Raw materials for the arms industry - the beginning of vertical integration

Ammunition for Poland
GEVORKYAN, a.s. has successfully completed a major project for the Polish defense industry. The project involves the production of unique defense products made of composite materials, based on the long-standing know-how, professional experience, and patents of the company's founder Artur Gevorkyan, M.Eng.. The entire project was completed in an exceptionally short time thanks to excellent cooperation with Polish partners. "We have already implemented several projects specifically for the Polish market and are working on others. The Polish defense industry is on the rise, and I believe it will be extremely successful in the coming years. We want to be part of it," says Artur Gevorkyan.

Among the best
For the third year in a row, GEVORKYAN has won the Best Managed Companies award in Slovakia. "We are grateful for this prestigious award, which testifies to the vision, courage, and ability of our team to constantly move forward. I am proud to have been part of this story for 10 years. We greatly appreciate the trust, time, and effort that the owner of the company has given us, thanks to which a new generation of the company is growing. Today, each of us manages our own department: development, production, quality, construction, automation..." says Production Director PhD. Adrii Domin.

Launch of in-house production of materials for the arms industry
The company has completed the first phase of a strategic project for the in-house production of composite materials. After two years of intensive development, the project was designed to meet the demanding requirements of the defense industry. GEVORKYAN, a.s. is working on the development of innovative components for this sector, where there are situations where no standard material is available on the market for use. In-house production of basic materials enables vertical integration for the strategic development of the company in the defense industry. Covering material needs in-house also brings significant financial savings, which ultimately translate into profitability for GEVORKYAN, a.s. and keep EBITDA stable at over 30%, with expected sales growth above 60%.

GEVORKYAN is set to participate in the 14th Annual WOOD's Winter Wonderland EMEA Conference on December 2-5, 2025, at the Hilton Prague. To schedule a meeting with management, investors are encouraged to register at the event page https://events.wood.cz/praguewinter, or reach out to woodswinter@wood.com.

From the left: founder of the company Artur Gevorkyan, M.Eng., Production Director Andrii Domin, Ph.D.

About GEVORKYAN
GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading powder metallurgy company in Europe, a global supplier for large multinational companies, and one of the most innovative companies in this industry worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.gevorkyan.sk/en.

Contact Information

Investors: Maxim Platonov, investor.relations@gevorkyan.sk

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk



