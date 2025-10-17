

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Dutch automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA) and Pony AI Inc. (PONY) Friday announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding or MoU aimed at improving the development and deployment of robotaxi solutions across Europe.



Pony AI, a driving technology company, said that the collaboration will be headed by its European division, based in Luxembourg, and will focus on integrating its latest autonomous driving software with Stellantis' AV-Ready Platform. The collaboration will mainly focus on the battery electric vehicle or BEV version of its medium-size van.



The company said that the main aim of the agreement is to deliver safe, scalable, and efficient urban mobility solutions suited to the requirements of European cities. According to Pony AI, the companies will begin testing vehicles based on the Peugeot e-Traveller model in Luxembourg in the coming months. These real-world tests will focus on factors like safety, performance, and regulatory compliance. A broader rollout of robotaxi services is expected to begin across European cities in 2026, the company added.



The company said that in the early stages, the partnership will concentrate on light commercial vehicles or LCVs, taking advantage of Stellantis's leadership in this segment through its Pro One commercial vehicle business unit.



On the Nasdaq, the stock ended Thursday's trading at $20.42, down 4 percent. In pre-market trading, PONY is down 3 percent at $19.81.



On the NYSE, STLA ended Thursday's trade at $10.23, up 1.09 percent. In pre-market trading, the stock is up 0.20 percent at $10.26.



