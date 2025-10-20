Anzeige
Montag, 20.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
20.10.25 | 09:59
4,560 Euro
+1,33 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5804,92011:46
Dow Jones News
20.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      398.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      387.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      393.8655p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,440,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,605,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 393.8655

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    537 398.80    15:19:26      00030244830TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    500 398.00    15:00:02      00030244649TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    500 398.00    15:00:02      00030244650TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    287 398.00    15:00:02      00030244651TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    956 397.60    13:39:34      00030244097TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    602 397.60    15:34:37      00030245056TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    175 397.60    16:24:39      00030245817TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    596 397.60    16:24:39      00030245818TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    586 397.20    14:33:21      00030244377TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       397.20    16:19:24      00030245725TRDU0  XLON 
58 
 
 
                                                    500 397.20    16:19:24      00030245726TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        397.20    16:19:24      00030245727TRDU0  XLON 
6 
 
 
                                                    585 396.60    13:57:18      00030244156TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    462 396.60    14:33:21      00030244378TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,321  396.40    15:56:06      00030245472TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       396.00    08:11:08      00030241220TRDU0  XLON 
14 
 
 
                                                       396.00    08:11:08      00030241221TRDU0  XLON 
18 
 
 
                                                       396.00    08:11:08      00030241222TRDU0  XLON 
18 
 
 
                                                       396.00    08:11:08      00030241223TRDU0  XLON 
20 
 
 
                                                    137 396.00    08:11:08      00030241224TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        396.00    08:11:08      00030241225TRDU0  XLON 
5 
 
 
                                                        396.00    08:11:08      00030241226TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
 
                                                        396.00    08:11:08      00030241227TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
 
                                                       396.00    08:11:08      00030241228TRDU0  XLON 
11 
 
 
                                                    324 396.00    08:11:08      00030241229TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    713 394.20    13:02:55      00030243810TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       392.00    08:43:44      00030241462TRDU0  XLON 
84 
 
 
                                                    942 392.00    08:43:44      00030241463TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       390.20    10:40:26      00030242375TRDU0  XLON 
18 
 
 
                                                    608 390.20    10:40:26      00030242376TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    559 389.80    10:12:30      00030241920TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    625 389.00    09:09:26      00030241575TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    532 388.60    10:53:12      00030242626TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    163 388.60    11:31:10      00030243020TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    358 388.60    11:31:10      00030243021TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    559 388.40    10:53:12      00030242627TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    556 388.20    09:44:44      00030241782TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    448 387.60    11:47:26      00030243141TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    132 387.60    11:47:26      00030243142TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    483 387.20    12:14:33      00030243533TRDU0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  405504 
EQS News ID:  2215104 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2215104&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
