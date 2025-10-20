Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 398.80p Highest price paid per share: 387.20p Lowest price paid per share: 393.8655p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,440,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,605,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 393.8655

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 537 398.80 15:19:26 00030244830TRDU0 XLON 500 398.00 15:00:02 00030244649TRDU0 XLON 500 398.00 15:00:02 00030244650TRDU0 XLON 287 398.00 15:00:02 00030244651TRDU0 XLON 956 397.60 13:39:34 00030244097TRDU0 XLON 602 397.60 15:34:37 00030245056TRDU0 XLON 175 397.60 16:24:39 00030245817TRDU0 XLON 596 397.60 16:24:39 00030245818TRDU0 XLON 586 397.20 14:33:21 00030244377TRDU0 XLON 397.20 16:19:24 00030245725TRDU0 XLON 58 500 397.20 16:19:24 00030245726TRDU0 XLON 397.20 16:19:24 00030245727TRDU0 XLON 6 585 396.60 13:57:18 00030244156TRDU0 XLON 462 396.60 14:33:21 00030244378TRDU0 XLON 1,321 396.40 15:56:06 00030245472TRDU0 XLON 396.00 08:11:08 00030241220TRDU0 XLON 14 396.00 08:11:08 00030241221TRDU0 XLON 18 396.00 08:11:08 00030241222TRDU0 XLON 18 396.00 08:11:08 00030241223TRDU0 XLON 20 137 396.00 08:11:08 00030241224TRDU0 XLON 396.00 08:11:08 00030241225TRDU0 XLON 5 396.00 08:11:08 00030241226TRDU0 XLON 1 396.00 08:11:08 00030241227TRDU0 XLON 1 396.00 08:11:08 00030241228TRDU0 XLON 11 324 396.00 08:11:08 00030241229TRDU0 XLON 713 394.20 13:02:55 00030243810TRDU0 XLON 392.00 08:43:44 00030241462TRDU0 XLON 84 942 392.00 08:43:44 00030241463TRDU0 XLON 390.20 10:40:26 00030242375TRDU0 XLON 18 608 390.20 10:40:26 00030242376TRDU0 XLON 559 389.80 10:12:30 00030241920TRDU0 XLON 625 389.00 09:09:26 00030241575TRDU0 XLON 532 388.60 10:53:12 00030242626TRDU0 XLON 163 388.60 11:31:10 00030243020TRDU0 XLON 358 388.60 11:31:10 00030243021TRDU0 XLON 559 388.40 10:53:12 00030242627TRDU0 XLON 556 388.20 09:44:44 00030241782TRDU0 XLON 448 387.60 11:47:26 00030243141TRDU0 XLON 132 387.60 11:47:26 00030243142TRDU0 XLON 483 387.20 12:14:33 00030243533TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

