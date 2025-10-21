ROCHE BOBOIS: EVOLUTION OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

Paris, 21st October 2025
ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker: RBO), announces the reorganization of its Executive Board, which will now consist of four members instead of five. This evolution follows the resignation of Antonin Roche, who has decided to focus on new entrepreneurial projects.
The Supervisory Board of ROCHE BOBOIS SA, which met on October 20, 2025, has acknowledged Antonin's resignation and expressed its gratitude for his commitment over more than twenty years and for his contribution to the company's development as a member of the Executive Board over the past years.
The Executive Board is now composed of:
- Guillaume DEMULIER, Chairman of the Executive Board/ CEO
- Éric AMOURDEDIEU, Group Managing Director/ Member of the Executive Board
- Martin GLEIZE, International Director/ Member of the Executive Board
- Stéphanie BERSON, CFO/ Member of the Executive Board
