ROCHE BOBOIS: EVOLUTION OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

Paris, 21st October 2025

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker: RBO), announces the reorganization of its Executive Board, which will now consist of four members instead of five. This evolution follows the resignation of Antonin Roche, who has decided to focus on new entrepreneurial projects.

The Supervisory Board of ROCHE BOBOIS SA, which met on October 20, 2025, has acknowledged Antonin's resignation and expressed its gratitude for his commitment over more than twenty years and for his contribution to the company's development as a member of the Executive Board over the past years.

The Executive Board is now composed of:

Guillaume DEMULIER , Chairman of the Executive Board/ CEO

, Chairman of the Executive Board/ CEO Éric AMOURDEDIEU , Group Managing Director/ Member of the Executive Board

, Group Managing Director/ Member of the Executive Board Martin GLEIZE , International Director/ Member of the Executive Board

, International Director/ Member of the Executive Board Stéphanie BERSON, CFO/ Member of the Executive Board

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2024) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.

