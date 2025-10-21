Anzeige
WKN: A2JQRU | ISIN: FR0013344173 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RO
Frankfurt
20.10.25 | 08:02
36,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,20036,30009:36
Actusnews Wire
21.10.2025 08:23 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROCHE BOBOIS: EVOLUTION OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

Paris, 21st October 2025

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker: RBO), announces the reorganization of its Executive Board, which will now consist of four members instead of five. This evolution follows the resignation of Antonin Roche, who has decided to focus on new entrepreneurial projects.

The Supervisory Board of ROCHE BOBOIS SA, which met on October 20, 2025, has acknowledged Antonin's resignation and expressed its gratitude for his commitment over more than twenty years and for his contribution to the company's development as a member of the Executive Board over the past years.

The Executive Board is now composed of:

  • Guillaume DEMULIER, Chairman of the Executive Board/ CEO
  • Éric AMOURDEDIEU, Group Managing Director/ Member of the Executive Board
  • Martin GLEIZE, International Director/ Member of the Executive Board
  • Stéphanie BERSON, CFO/ Member of the Executive Board

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA
ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2024) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.
For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

CONTACT

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tél.: 01 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena BONI

Media Relations

Tél.: 04 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nW9wZ5lqlW3FmGtyappsZmJsmptjxpKdZWOYyWZuZZmUZ55jyWZla8iaZnJlm21m
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94680-pr_roche_bobois_evolution_executive_board.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
