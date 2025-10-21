Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Brookmount Gold (sic: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.) (OTCID:BMXI), a US based gold exploration and production company, is pleased to announce that it has filed, with OTC Markets, its management report and financial statements for the third quarter of 2025, ending 8/31/25.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for three months was $5.04 million, a 1% increase from Q3 2024 and a 34% increase from Q2 2025. This was primarily due to ramping up production and from the increase in the price of gold. The average price of gold during Q3 2025 was $3355.

Net income was $1.71 million or .01 EPS. This represented an increase of 42% from $1.21 net income the prior quarter but a decrease of 37% from the same quarter in 2024. The net earnings were significantly negatively impacted by stock based compensation and financings during the quarter that should not be recurring.

The company generated $1.33 million in positive operating cash flow for the quarter compared to $102,000 during the comparable period the prior year.

The Company continued increasing its mining workforce and is expanding the number of shafts in use as it builds towards the target output 1KG (32 ounces) per day within the next few months.

Total Assets increased to $59.98 million compared to $57.39 million at the end of Q2 2025. This is a result of cash increasing, inventory increasing by $425,000 during the quarter, and Property, Plant and Equipment increasing $1.77 million due to investment in additional and more efficient equipment.

Total Liabilities decreased 30% from $1.79 million on 5/31/25 to $1.26 million on 8/31/25. This is primarily a result of a $365,000 reduction in convertible notes.

Following the conversion of the previous JV partner receivable to equity "Land Usage Rights" as part of the pricing structure for the acquisition of control of Talawaan earlier this year, the Company's balance sheet now carries additional value which is not reflected. This is due to the significant difference in the appraised value of the Company's mining assets (over $167 million) and their acquisition price.

2025 Q3 Operational Highlights

The company made substantial progress with audit compliance. The company completed its 2021/22 IFRS audit by internationally recognized auditing firm Russell Bedford during the reported quarter. The company anticipates the completion of the 2023/2024 audit during the current quarter, at which time it will be fully current with company audits.

During the quarter, the company mined and sold approximately 41,000 grams (approximately 1300 ounces) of gold. Also, Brookmount's inventory of gold increased as the company anticipated higher prices for gold in the future

The company added new workers, increasing the tonnage output of the mine significantly. The company plans to continue to constantly add to its labor force resulting in corresponding increases in revenue and profits.

The company added to the depth of its mining operation and added additional vertical and horizontal shafts

New equipment has eliminated bottlenecks and increased production efficiency and capacity

Added Michael Melamed as Director of Finance and Operations. His primary responsibilities will include supervising the upgrading and expansion of financial controls and systems as well as the coordination of audit activities between Indonesia and US and operations management.

The Company continues to work with SGS Group, the world's leading mining consultant, to identify and access the highest available ore grades.

Signed agreement eliminating future stock conversions from convertible debt.

For additional information, please visit www.otcmarkets.com for full filing.

"Our Q3 performance underscores the strength of our production base and the value of disciplined growth. We are currently exceeding our financial forecasts and our investments in our mining operations should lead to accelerated cash flow in the future. We are executing on our strategy of expanding both production and asset quality while improving our strong balance sheet. As the price of gold continues to rise and we continue to mine successfully and profitably, the future for the company is bright. We are confident that next year will see record revenues and profits for Brookmount," stated Nils Ollquist CEO of Brookmount Gold.

"The addition of our North American asset represents another significant step in building a diversified minerals platform across key jurisdictions," Ollquist added. "Our progress in North America complements our established cash-generating operations in Indonesia and supports our long-term vision of becoming a leading mid-tier producer."

Outlook

Brookmount is focused on increasing ore throughput and efficiency at its Indonesian operations, while accelerating exploration and development across our North American properties. The company anticipates additional resource development and potential joint venture announcements in 2026 as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

About Brookmount Gold

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing company quoted on OTC Markets in the United States (OTC:BMXI). With operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America, the company is focused on acquiring and developing high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Website: www.Brookmountau.com

Corporate Contact:

ir@brookmountau.com

Social Links: Brookmount Gold X (Formerly Twitter);

https://x.com/brookmountgold (@BrookmountAu)

SOURCE: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/brookmount-gold-announces-financial-results-for-third-quarter-fiscal-2025-1089891