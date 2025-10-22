Hacksaw Gaming Debuts in Czech Republic with Apollo Games Casino

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Hacksaw Gaming (STO:HACK) has officially launched in the Czech Republic through a new partnership with Apollo Games Casino, further strengthening its presence in locally licensed European markets. The partnership marks Hacksaw's debut in the country and brings some of its most popular titles to Czech players for the first time.

Stanislav Jurecka, iGaming Head of Product Development at Apollo Games Casino:

"We are very excited to be the first licensed online casino in the Czech Republic to offer its players unique games from Hacksaw Gaming. We have been receiving positive feedback from our players since day one, so we believe that the cooperation will be beneficial for both parties."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Entering the Czech Republic with Apollo Games Casino is a major milestone for Hacksaw Gaming. We're excited to introduce our unique portfolio of games to Czech players and are confident this partnership will drive strong engagement and growth. Apollo Games' commitment to innovation and player satisfaction makes them an ideal partner as we continue to expand across locally licensed markets."

By joining forces with Apollo Games Casino, a trusted operator founded in 2019 and live online since 2021, Hacksaw Gaming gains a strong foothold in this competitive space. The first few standout hits now live on Apollo Games' platform are titles such as Le Bandit, Wanted Dead or a Wild, SixSixSix, Chaos Crew 2, 2 Wild 2 Die, and RIP City. Players can also look forward to additional Hacksaw titles being added in the coming weeks.

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

