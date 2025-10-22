Industry Analyst Firm's Assessment Validates Netcracker's Success With Large-Scale IT Transformation, AI-Driven Solutions and Network Automation Projects

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has again been ranked as a global leader in two critical markets monetization platforms and service design and orchestration by industry analyst firm Analysys Mason.

Netcracker achieved the leadership position in Analysys Mason's recent Service Design and Orchestration market share report for its advanced portfolio featuring AI-driven automation, the ability to bring intelligent service automation across network domains and multi-cloud support, as well as proven success with real-world deployments, including with operators Swisscom, Globe Telecom and Cyta.

As a leader in the Monetization Platforms market, Analysys Mason pointed to Netcracker's AI-driven solutions, early migration to a cloud-native architecture, support for microservices and ability to securely enable large-scale, complex IT transformation projects for operators around the world including du, e& UAE, Nuuday and Virgin Media O2 as reasons for the company's success in this space.

"Netcracker's strong focus on continuous innovation, including agentic AI embedded in its portfolio, shows an understanding of what the market requires now and in the future," said Justin van der Lande, Research Director at Analysys Mason. "The company's proven track record of delivering transformation for operators of all tiers and enabling customer experience and operational excellence are all factors in its ongoing success."

"Maintaining our leadership in two of the most important market segments for our operator customers is a fantastic validation of our innovation strategy, unbroken customer delivery record and priority on R&D and technologies such as AI," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "As operators continue on their transformation journeys, achieving measurable results and business value remains the critical metric across domains."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251021567998/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com