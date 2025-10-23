

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX (REL.L) reported underlying revenue growth year to date of 7% for the first nine months of 2025. For Risk, underlying revenue growth was 8%. Scientific, Technical & Medical reported underlying revenue growth of 5%. Legal recorded underlying revenue growth of 9%. For Exhibitions, underlying revenue growth was 8%.



RELX said it continues to see positive momentum across the group, and expects another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.



