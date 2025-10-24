Terranet AB: Terranet AB - Quarterly Report January - September 2025

Significant events during the third quarter

First evaluation agreement and delivery of BlincVision's MVP

An evaluation agreement was signed with an innovation partner in the automotive industry, and BlincVision was then delivered as an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) for external evaluation. The evaluations are expected to lead to deeper dialogues that pave the way for future business opportunities.

Participation in international industry events

During the quarter, Terranet increased its market presence by participating in industry events in the United States, Germany, and Sweden. The company exhibited at the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo, Drive Sweden Forum, and Auto.AI Europe.

Patent approval - strengthens the protection of BlincVision

The company has been granted a Swedish patent for a method that analyzes motion using data from event cameras. The patent strengthens Terranet's IP portfolio and marks an important step in the development of BlincVision. The Swedish approval also forms the basis for corresponding patent applications in Europe, the United States, and China.

Significant events after the end of the period

Additional evaluation agreements signed

A new evaluation agreement in the autonomous vehicle industry strengthens BlincVision's position within advanced driver assistance and autonomous systems. At the same time, an agreement with an international industrial group marks a strategic expansion of the technology's applications beyond the automotive sector.

Plan for 2026

In 2026, the company will focus on three main areas: continued business development of BlincVision for automotive applications, development of solutions for new use cases beyond the automotive sector through partner collaborations, and strengthened IP and patent protection.

Additional patent approval

Terranet received notice that the company has been granted another Swedish patent for a method that improves input data to an AI-generated model for analyzing motion patterns. The patent applies in Sweden, and the company now plans to file corresponding applications internationally.



Financial overview

Jul - Sept

2025 Jul - Sept

2024 Jan - Sept

2025 Jan - Sept

2024 Jan - Dec

2024 Revenue (TSEK) 0 0 0 282 283 Operating result (TSEK) -9,526 -7,987 -29,671 -26,253 -35,808 Financial items (TSEK) -3,882 -747 -5,203 -2,810 -3,292 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.01 -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 Closing cash (TSEK) 9,733 12,861 9,733 12,861 18,541

Comment from the CEO

"First delivery of our MVP - an important step toward bringing BlincVision to market"



Terranet continues its journey toward the market with clear direction. The first MVP has been delivered and was tested in a partner's environment. With strengthened patent protection, new evaluation agreements, and growing interest from the industry, we are steadily moving closer to commercialization.



First delivery of BlincVision MVP

Our first MVP delivery marks the main progress this quarter. BlincVision has now been delivered for evaluation to an innovation partner in the automotive industry, where the technology was put to the test in their environment.

The opportunity for evaluations opens up deeper dialogues with potential customers and strengthens our position on the path toward commercial use. Interest in BlincVision is increasing as the technology can now be demonstrated and evaluated by partners.

Presence at leading industry events

We have increased our efforts in marketing and business development to strengthen our position and create conditions for future growth. During the summer, we took part in Auto.AI and Safety.AD USA in San Francisco, key meeting places for leading industry players in AI, traffic safety, ADAS and autonomous driving. These were rewarding days with many interesting meetings and new contacts that strengthen our presence in the North American market. Throughout the autumn, we have continued to be visible at several important forums, including Auto.AI Europe in Berlin, as well as Drive Sweden Forum and Sweden's Traffic Safety Days in Gothenburg. Interest in our MVP is strong, confirming that BlincVision is timely and well positioned.

New evaluation agreements and growing interest

After the end of the quarter, Terranet signed an evaluation agreement with an international industrial group holding leading positions in several technology fields. The agreement marks an important strategic expansion of BlincVision's areas of use, as the technology will now be tested in an industrial environment outside the automotive sector. We have also signed an evaluation agreement with a company in the autonomous vehicle industry.



This is an important step toward showing how our technology can make a difference in developing the traffic-safe vehicles of the future. From the very beginning, BlincVision has been developed with a clear goal: to save lives in traffic.

Our MVP has been developed with a focus on the automotive industry, but its design and functionality make it flexible for other types of applications as well. Dialogues with potential customers are ongoing across several verticals, and additional evaluation agreements are expected to be signed continuously over the coming quarters.

Strengthened patent protection for BlincVision

After the end of the quarter, Terranet received notice that the company has been granted

an additional Swedish patent for a method that improves input data to an AI-generated model for motion pattern analysis. Terranet has a clear focus on building strong patent protection related to event cameras and real-time perception. The patent applies in Sweden, and we now plan to submit corresponding applications internationally. This strengthens our position and contributes to increasing BlincVision's commercial value.

Focus ahead - toward commercialization

It has been a quarter marked by strong engagement across the organization to finalize and deliver the MVP version. We have now communicated the company's plan for 2026, with a focus on commercialization - building on established customer relationships, deepening collaborations, and turning technological progress into real business opportunities.



Lars Lindell

CEO

Lund October 24, 2025

For more information, please contact:

Lars Lindell, CEO

E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet's mission is to save lives in urban traffic. We develop groundbreaking technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, with a focus on protecting vulnerable road users from injury. Using a unique and patented sensor technology, Terranet's system BlincVision scans the road with laser precision, detecting objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS solution on the market today.



Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with additional operations in Gothenburg and Stuttgart - at the heart of the European automotive industry. Since 2017, the company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Visit us at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

This information is information that Terranet is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2025-10-24 08:00 CEST.