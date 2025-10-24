Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
24.10.25 | 08:04
5,350 Euro
+0,94 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,85015:06
Dow Jones News
24.10.2025 13:33 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
24-Oct-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
Issuer Name 
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Baillie Gifford & Co 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Edinburgh 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
United Kingdom 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
22-Oct-2025 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
23-Oct-2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

                                                           %                                                 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
         (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 

Resulting situation 
on the date on which 4.990000        0.000000          4.990000        8869143 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if   5.080000        0.000000          5.080000          
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 

                                                     8869143                              4.990000 
GB00BY7QYJ50 

                                Sub 8869143                             4.990000% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that                                  
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                          converted 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through                                   
                                                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking                                   equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    % of voting rights if it equals notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                or is higher than the 
                                    notifiable threshold 

Baillie Gifford & Co        Baillie Gifford & Co

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

23-Oct-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Edinburgh

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  406176 
EQS News ID:  2218434 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2218434&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2025 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.