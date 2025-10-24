Anzeige
Freitag, 24.10.2025
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005
Tradegate
24.10.25 | 15:45
224,00 Euro
+0,25 % +0,55
ACCESS Newswire
24.10.2025 15:38 Uhr
Medical Care Technologies Inc. Approved as Official Apple Developer

Company advances digital technology initiatives with approval to publish applications on Apple's App Store

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), a technology-driven company specializing in innovative digital health and AI applications, today announced that it has been formally approved as an Apple Developer. This approval enables the company to create, test, and distribute mobile applications for iOS users worldwide.

"Becoming an approved Apple Developer represents a key step in our mission to introduce accessible and intelligent technology to consumers," said [Marshall Perkins, CEO]. "Our team is excited to expand our digital capabilities and bring new, user-focused experiences to iPhone and iPad users sooner than expected."

The company's first AI-based application, (Name Pending Trademark), is currently in its final development stage and will be available in Q4.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, is a technology company focused on digital health innovation and consumer applications utilizing artificial intelligence and smart imaging.

Visit us at www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Medical Care Technologies Inc. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

Source: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-approved-as-official-app-1091505

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
