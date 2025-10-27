Nomination Committee Appointed for Hacksaw's Annual General Meeting 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - The Nomination Committee of Hacksaw AB (publ) has been appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2026. In accordance with the decision by the general meeting on 13 May 2025, the Nomination Committee shall consist of representatives of the three largest shareholders as of 30 September 2025 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2026 is composed of:

Rafail Poumeyrau, appointed by Fractional Holding AB,

Philip Asmar, appointed by Lollipop Assets Ltd,

Frédéric Herz, appointed by Frédéric Herz, and

Patrick Svensk, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders are welcome to submit suggestions and proposals to the Nomination Committee via e-mail to nomination_committee@hacksawgroup.com . Proposals shall be submitted in due time to the Nomination Committee before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2026 and on the company's website ( https://www.hacksawgroup.com/en/ ).

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

