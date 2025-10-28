Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
28.10.25 | 08:59
5,400 Euro
-3,57 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,90009:28
Dow Jones News
28.10.2025 09:03 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Oct-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      497.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      491.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      495.2844p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,502,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,544,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 495.2844

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
70                497.80     08:39:18          00030265198TRDU0      XLON 
 
199               497.80     08:39:18          00030265199TRDU0      XLON 
 
280               497.80     08:39:18          00030265200TRDU0      XLON 
 
225               497.20     09:00:55          00030265369TRDU0      XLON 
 
56                497.20     09:00:55          00030265370TRDU0      XLON 
 
87                497.20     09:09:05          00030265405TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                497.20     09:09:05          00030265406TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,142              496.60     09:11:10          00030265416TRDU0      XLON 
 
559               495.00     09:31:49          00030265556TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               496.80     10:09:57          00030265644TRDU0      XLON 
 
740               496.80     10:46:06          00030266007TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               492.20     11:29:14          00030266471TRDU0      XLON 
 
899               491.60     11:29:14          00030266472TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               493.60     12:39:56          00030266680TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               496.00     12:53:42          00030266682TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               496.40     12:53:42          00030266683TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               495.40     13:20:00          00030266768TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               493.60     13:41:04          00030266897TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               493.40     13:41:04          00030266898TRDU0      XLON 
 
623               495.80     14:30:12          00030267202TRDU0      XLON 
 
108               495.20     14:30:23          00030267203TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                496.80     14:38:56          00030267257TRDU0      XLON 
 
211               497.60     14:43:55          00030267269TRDU0      XLON 
 
83                497.60     14:45:17          00030267272TRDU0      XLON 
 
186               497.60     14:45:26          00030267273TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               497.20     14:46:46          00030267308TRDU0      XLON 
 
242               497.40     15:05:41          00030267335TRDU0      XLON 
 
275               497.40     15:05:41          00030267336TRDU0      XLON 
 
187               496.80     15:18:53          00030267374TRDU0      XLON 
 
396               496.80     15:18:53          00030267375TRDU0      XLON 
 
88                495.20     15:34:58          00030267458TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               495.20     15:34:58          00030267459TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                494.80     15:47:53          00030267610TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                494.80     15:49:21          00030267651TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,214              494.80     15:50:36          00030267656TRDU0      XLON 
 
824               493.40     16:11:39          00030268150TRDU0      XLON 
 
605               494.20     16:22:54          00030268327TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  406353 
EQS News ID:  2219354 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2219354&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2025 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
