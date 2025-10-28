Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Adia Nutrition (OTCQB: ADIA) is thrilled to announce the early release of its Q3 financial results, a powerful testament to the exceptional organization and unwavering commitment of our dynamic team. By unveiling these results weeks ahead of schedule, Adia Nutrition reinforces its dedication to transparency, operational excellence, and industry leadership, while delivering a financial performance that redefines success.

Adia Nutrition has surpassed its anticipated and previously forecasted financial targets for Q3, achieving an extraordinary revenue growth of over 200% compared to the prior quarter, paired with an impressive net bottom-line profit margin exceeding 20%. These remarkable figures underscore Adia's bold growth strategy, innovative product portfolio, and steadfast focus on creating value for customers and stakeholders.

To view the full Q3 financial report, please click here: Adia Nutrition Q3 Financials

"The early release of our Q3 financials showcases the precision and passion of our team, and these results fuel our excitement for the future," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "This milestone reflects our relentless drive to innovate and lead, and we're just getting started in transforming the health and wellness landscape."

This Q3 disclosure solidifies Adia Nutrition's reputation for excellence and positions the company for continued growth and leadership. Adia is poised to further elevate its standing as a trailblazer in the health and wellness industry.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, AdiaLabs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

