Mittwoch, 29.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
29.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      492.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      486.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      489.5053p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,517,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,529,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 489.5053

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased          price    (UK Time)      reference number   venue 
                           (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                     492.40    08:14:42      00030268707TRDU0   XLON 
148 
 
 
                                                     492.40    08:14:42      00030268708TRDU0   XLON 
461 
 
 
                                                      492.00    08:58:23      00030268932TRDU0   XLON 
52 
 
 
                                                     492.00    08:58:31      00030268933TRDU0   XLON 
530 
 
 
                                                     491.20    09:13:21      00030269150TRDU0   XLON 
266 
 
 
                                                     491.20    09:13:21      00030269151TRDU0   XLON 
951 
 
 
                                                      491.00    09:35:16      00030269276TRDU0   XLON 
15 
 
 
                                                     491.00    09:35:16      00030269277TRDU0   XLON 
506 
 
 
                                                     487.00    09:58:16      00030269386TRDU0   XLON 
612 
 
 
                                                     488.40    11:05:40      00030269732TRDU0   XLON 
549 
 
 
                                                     489.60    11:30:56      00030269845TRDU0   XLON 
171 
 
 
                                                     488.60    11:35:33      00030269848TRDU0   XLON 
610 
 
 
                                                     488.00    11:40:15      00030269862TRDU0   XLON 
687 
 
 
                                                      491.00    12:33:32      00030270083TRDU0   XLON 
22 
 
 
                                                      491.00    12:33:32      00030270084TRDU0   XLON 
18 
 
 
                                                     491.00    12:35:09      00030270087TRDU0   XLON 
544 
 
 
                                                     490.00    12:56:07      00030270204TRDU0   XLON 
328 
 
 
                                                     490.00    12:56:07      00030270205TRDU0   XLON 
151 
 
 
                                                      490.00    12:56:07      00030270206TRDU0   XLON 
18 
 
 
                                                     491.40    13:17:04      00030270239TRDU0   XLON 
625 
 
 
                                                     490.40    13:29:30      00030270257TRDU0   XLON 
519 
 
 
                                                     490.40    13:29:30      00030270258TRDU0   XLON 
652 
 
 
                                                     488.20    13:41:59      00030270282TRDU0   XLON 
561 
 
 
                                                     489.00    14:21:07      00030270418TRDU0   XLON 
400 
 
 
                                                     489.00    14:21:07      00030270419TRDU0   XLON 
128 
 
 
                                                     490.00    14:40:42      00030270483TRDU0   XLON 
524 
 
 
                                                     489.40    14:49:41      00030270514TRDU0   XLON 
544 
 
 
                                                     486.40    15:06:49      00030270645TRDU0   XLON 
311 
 
 
                                                     486.40    15:06:49      00030270646TRDU0   XLON 
268 
 
 
                                                     488.40    15:27:01      00030270798TRDU0   XLON 
612 
 
 
                                                     488.20    15:36:54      00030270901TRDU0   XLON 
529 
 
 
                                                     489.20    16:01:31      00030271018TRDU0   XLON 
605 
 
 
                                                     488.80    16:07:24      00030271067TRDU0   XLON 
376 
 
 
                                                     488.80    16:07:24      00030271068TRDU0   XLON 
160 
 
 
                                                     489.20    16:12:59      00030271140TRDU0   XLON 
673 
 
 
                                                     488.40    16:21:16      00030271248TRDU0   XLON 
874

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  406480 
EQS News ID:  2220106 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2220106&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
