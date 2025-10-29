Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 29-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 492.40p Highest price paid per share: 486.40p Lowest price paid per share: 489.5053p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,517,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,529,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 489.5053

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 492.40 08:14:42 00030268707TRDU0 XLON 148 492.40 08:14:42 00030268708TRDU0 XLON 461 492.00 08:58:23 00030268932TRDU0 XLON 52 492.00 08:58:31 00030268933TRDU0 XLON 530 491.20 09:13:21 00030269150TRDU0 XLON 266 491.20 09:13:21 00030269151TRDU0 XLON 951 491.00 09:35:16 00030269276TRDU0 XLON 15 491.00 09:35:16 00030269277TRDU0 XLON 506 487.00 09:58:16 00030269386TRDU0 XLON 612 488.40 11:05:40 00030269732TRDU0 XLON 549 489.60 11:30:56 00030269845TRDU0 XLON 171 488.60 11:35:33 00030269848TRDU0 XLON 610 488.00 11:40:15 00030269862TRDU0 XLON 687 491.00 12:33:32 00030270083TRDU0 XLON 22 491.00 12:33:32 00030270084TRDU0 XLON 18 491.00 12:35:09 00030270087TRDU0 XLON 544 490.00 12:56:07 00030270204TRDU0 XLON 328 490.00 12:56:07 00030270205TRDU0 XLON 151 490.00 12:56:07 00030270206TRDU0 XLON 18 491.40 13:17:04 00030270239TRDU0 XLON 625 490.40 13:29:30 00030270257TRDU0 XLON 519 490.40 13:29:30 00030270258TRDU0 XLON 652 488.20 13:41:59 00030270282TRDU0 XLON 561 489.00 14:21:07 00030270418TRDU0 XLON 400 489.00 14:21:07 00030270419TRDU0 XLON 128 490.00 14:40:42 00030270483TRDU0 XLON 524 489.40 14:49:41 00030270514TRDU0 XLON 544 486.40 15:06:49 00030270645TRDU0 XLON 311 486.40 15:06:49 00030270646TRDU0 XLON 268 488.40 15:27:01 00030270798TRDU0 XLON 612 488.20 15:36:54 00030270901TRDU0 XLON 529 489.20 16:01:31 00030271018TRDU0 XLON 605 488.80 16:07:24 00030271067TRDU0 XLON 376 488.80 16:07:24 00030271068TRDU0 XLON 160 489.20 16:12:59 00030271140TRDU0 XLON 673 488.40 16:21:16 00030271248TRDU0 XLON 874

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

