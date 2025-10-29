Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
29.10.25 | 09:15
29.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Notice of Half Year Results Presentations

DJ Notice of Half Year Results Presentations 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Notice of Half Year Results Presentations 
29-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
29 October 2025 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 
  
 
Notice of Half Year Results Presentations 
 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology 
businesses, announces details of presentations to accompany its half year results for the six months ended 30 September 
2025 being announced on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. 

A presentation for analysts and other registered investment professionals will be held at 09:30am GMT on Tuesday, 25 
November 2025, both in-person at Molten's London office and virtually. To register to attend in-person, please contact 
Sodali on molten@sodali.com. To register to attend virtually, please visit: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/ 
68fb4c429f0c7e00132b04c4 

Molten will also be hosting a presentation on Friday, 5 December 2025 at 10:30am GMT via the Investor Meet Company 
platform. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders, with a live Q&A session. Questions can 
be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the presentation. Investors can 
sign up for the event for free via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor 

 Enquiries: 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) 
                        ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
                          
Iqra Amin 

Goodbody Stockbrokers 
                          
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
                          
Don Harrington 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
Sodali                       +44 (0)7970 246 725 / 
 
Public Relations                  +44 (0)7443 648 021 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com   
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

