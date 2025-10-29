Nomination Committee appointed ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of iZafe Group AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - iZafe Group AB (publ) announces that, in accordance with the resolution of the 2025 Annual General Meeting, the company's three largest shareholders as of 30 September 2025 have appointed a Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The next AGM will be held on 28 May 2026.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Patrik Björn , private shareholder and representative of Gästrike Nord Invest AB, with a total holding of 105,800,000 shares (28.97 percent)

Stefan Wård , private shareholder with 42,454,090 shares (11.6 percent), serving as Chair of the Nomination Committee

Eva Redhe, private shareholder with 20,034,254 shares (5.5 percent)

In total, the Nomination Committee represents 168,288,344 shares, corresponding to approximately 46.08 percent of the share capital and votes in iZafe Group AB.

The Nomination Committee's mandate is to propose the composition of the Board of Directors, Board fees, auditor, and the Chair of the 2026 AGM.

"We are very pleased to have an engaged and capable Nomination Committee composed of our largest owners. This strengthens our focus on long term value creation and the company's continued expansion," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

The Nomination Committee begins its work as iZafe Group continues to grow rapidly and strengthen its position in digital medication management, in line with the company's focus on improving health and well being through innovative solutions.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so via email to info@izafegroup.com.