

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NR7.F, 4307.T), a Japanese economic research and consulting firm, on Thursday reported a rise in net profit and revenue for the first half. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 53.565 billion, or JPY 93.53 per share, higher than JPY 45.653 billion, or JPY 79.44 per share, in the same period last year.



Operating income stood at JPY 78.799 billion as against the prior year's JPY 65.635 billion. Revenue was JPY 397.065 billion, up from JPY 376.778 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.



Nomura still expects a net profit of JPY 104 billion, up 10.9% from last year. Basic income per share is still anticipated to be at JPY 181.58. The company continues to project revenue of JPY 810 billion, up 5.9% from the prior year.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 74 per share, higher than last year's JPY 63 per share.



