

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NR7.F) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY83.201 billion, or JPY145.21 per share. This compares with JPY71.795 billion, or JPY125.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to JPY602.333 billion from JPY568.245 billion last year.



Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY83.201 Bln. vs. JPY71.795 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY145.21 vs. JPY125.15 last year. -Revenue: JPY602.333 Bln vs. JPY568.245 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 181.51 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 810.000 B



