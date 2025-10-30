Samsara Inc. and Allianz UK have signed a strategic partnership to make cutting-edge risk management technology more accessible to a broader range of UK fleets. This strategic partnership provides Allianz-insured commercial customers with preferred access to Samsara's award-winning AI dual-facing dash cams and connected operations platform. Allianz UK's Motor Fleet policyholders can access exclusive discounts on Samsara's technology through a referral programme. The initiative is designed to help more fleets leverage data-driven insights to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Gerry Ross, Head of Motor Fleet at Allianz UK, commented, "The strategic partnership between Allianz UK and Samsara was established to address the growing need for advanced risk management solutions to our policyholders. We're committed to offering innovative and effective solutions that help protect our customers by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology which can help our customers to proactively identify and positively impact their fleet risk.."

Samsara's platform has already yielded tangible benefits for a number of joint customers, including Vp Brandon Hire Station, who are successfully using the technology to improve fleet performance and reduce risk. The platform provides a holistic view of operations, enabling fleet managers to:

Improve Safety: Use AI-powered incident detection and real-time in-cab coaching to proactively reduce risky driving behaviours.

Boost Efficiency: Plan routes to optimise fuel consumption, and streamline workflows to lower operational costs.

Enhance Sustainability: Track emissions and support the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Antony Draper, Director of HSEQ at Vp Brandon Hire Station, commented, "Implementing the Samsara platform has been a game-changer for our fleet's safety and efficiency. We've seen a remarkable 40% reduction in accident-related costs, which has directly and positively impacted our bottom line. Our relationship with Allianz has been incredibly beneficial; they recognise and value the demonstrable risk mitigation that Samsara's technology provides.

"This has allowed us to not only improve our safety standards but also to reduce the cost of insurance and doing business-a powerful competitive advantage in today's market. With trusted data from Samsara, our proactive approach to safety and risk management is delivering tangible financial benefits that are acknowledged and supported by our key partners like Allianz UK."

Jack Burton, EMEA Partnerships Manager at Samsara, added: "This strategic partnership with Allianz marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionising fleet insurance. We've seen first-hand how our connected operations technology empowers fleets to gain deeper insights into their operations, enabling them to improve safety and mitigate risks.

"Our shared success with Allianz is built on a foundation of trust and a mutual commitment to empowering our customers with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving landscape. Together, we're helping fleets make proactive decisions that not only protect their assets but also drive tangible returns on investment."

To support the relationship, both Samsara and Allianz UK are conducting regional enablement sessions across the UK, ensuring teams are equipped to articulate the value of Samsara's offerings. The collaboration underscores both companies' shared commitment to innovation, customer success, and providing proactive, data-driven solutions that redefine fleet risk management.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world's most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Allianz Holdings plc

Allianz Holdings plc is the non-regulated holding company which owns the principal insurance operations of Allianz SE in Great Britain including Allianz Insurance.

About Allianz:

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with around 128 million* private and corporate customers in nearly 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 776 billion euros** on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 1.9 trillion euros** of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are among the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2024, over 156,000 employees achieved a total business volume of 179.8 billion euros and an operating profit of 16.0 billion euros for the group.

* Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.

** As of December 31, 2024.

About Vp Brandon Hire

Vp Brandon Hire Station part of specialist equipment-rental group Vp plc is the UK's leading national tool and equipment hire specialist. Operating from more than 160 branches nationwide, the company supplies construction, industrial, trade and DIY customers with a comprehensive range of high-quality tools, plant and safety equipment. Supported by a dedicated National Customer Contact Centre, next-day delivery and click-and-collect services ensure customers get the right kit on site, on time. Committed to safety, sustainability and outstanding service, Vp Brandon Hire Station keeps projects of every size moving. For more information visit www.brandonhirestation.com.

