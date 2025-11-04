Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.11.2025
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357
München
04.11.25 | 08:04
6,980 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
04.11.2025 07:50 Uhr
Hacksaw: Interim Report | January - September 2025

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - "A QUARTER OF STRONG SEQUENTIAL GROWTH"

Third quarter: 1 July - 30 September

  • Total revenue increased by 39% to EUR 52.0 million (37.3).

  • Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased by 29% to EUR 42.1 million (32.6), with a margin of 81% (87). Adjustments mainly comprise IPO-related advisory costs.

  • Profit for the period amounted to EUR 38.7 million (30.4), and fully diluted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.134 (0.106).

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 36.7 million (15.7).

Year to date: 1 January - 30 September

  • Total revenue increased by 52% to EUR 142.4 million (93.4).

  • Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased by 44% to EUR 116.5 million (81.1), with a margin of 82% (87). Adjustment mainly comprises IPO-related advisory costs.

  • Profit for the period amounted to EUR 100.8 million (76.4), and fully diluted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.348 (0.267).

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 104.3 million (50.5).

Key events during the third quarter of 2025

  • Hacksaw's games were made available in the locally licensed iGaming market Pennsylvania in July, thereby being available in over 35 locally licensed markets.

  • Launch of 12 (10) in-house developed games.

  • Launch of 15 (6) games developed by third party studios on the Hacksaw game development platform.

  • 50% year on year increase in average daily number of rounds played on Hacksaw's portfolio of games.

Key events after the third quarter

  • The number of shares and votes in Hacksaw increased to 289,195,987, following the subscription of shares through exercise of warrants under Hacksaw's warrant program for employees.

  • Hacksaw has been approved as a gaming service provider in Alberta, Canada.

Summary of results and key figures

(Amounts in EUR thousands unless otherwise stated)

Jul-Sep

Jan-Sep

LTM

Full-year

2025

2024

%

2025

2024

%

Oct-Sep

2024

%

Total revenue

52,011

37,333

39%

142,384

93,369

52%

186,113

137,098

36%

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)*

42,081

32,617

29%

116,461

81,082

44%

151,492

116,113

30%

Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin)*

81%

87%

82%

87%

81%

85%

Items affecting comparability

1,108

299

3,704

1,101

3,747

1,144

Profit for the period

38,687

30,426

27%

100,788

76,430

32%

133,715

109,357

22%

Earnings per share before dilution, EUR

0.134

0.107

25%

0.349

0.268

30%

0.460

0.380

21%

Diluted earnings per share, EUR

0.134

0.106

26%

0.348

0.267

30%

0.458

0.376

22%

Cash flow from operating activities

36,708

15,740

133%

104,331

50,469

107%

154,515

100,653

54%

*Adjusted primarily for advisory costs related to the initial public offering. For more information, please refer to Note 5: Items affecting comparability.

Invitation to webcast and telephone conference

The interim report will be presented via webcast and telephone conference on 4 November 2025 at 09:30 (CET).

Webcast: https://hacksaw.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025/register

Telephone conference: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5002388

After registration to the telephone conference via the above link, you will be provided with telephone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

For more information, please contact:
Per Alnefelt, Group CFO
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

This information is information that Hacksaw is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-04 07:33 CET.

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
Interim Report Q3 2025

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/interim-report-%7c-january-september-2025-1096627

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
