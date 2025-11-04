Hacksaw: Interim Report | January - September 2025

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - "A QUARTER OF STRONG SEQUENTIAL GROWTH"

Third quarter: 1 July - 30 September

Total revenue increased by 39% to EUR 52.0 million (37.3).

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased by 29% to EUR 42.1 million (32.6), with a margin of 81% (87). Adjustments mainly comprise IPO-related advisory costs.

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 38.7 million (30.4), and fully diluted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.134 (0.106).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 36.7 million (15.7).

Year to date: 1 January - 30 September

Total revenue increased by 52% to EUR 142.4 million (93.4).

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased by 44% to EUR 116.5 million (81.1), with a margin of 82% (87). Adjustment mainly comprises IPO-related advisory costs.

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 100.8 million (76.4), and fully diluted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.348 (0.267).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 104.3 million (50.5).

Key events during the third quarter of 2025

Hacksaw's games were made available in the locally licensed iGaming market Pennsylvania in July, thereby being available in over 35 locally licensed markets.

Launch of 12 (10) in-house developed games.

Launch of 15 (6) games developed by third party studios on the Hacksaw game development platform.

50% year on year increase in average daily number of rounds played on Hacksaw's portfolio of games.

Key events after the third quarter

The number of shares and votes in Hacksaw increased to 289,195,987, following the subscription of shares through exercise of warrants under Hacksaw's warrant program for employees.

Hacksaw has been approved as a gaming service provider in Alberta, Canada.

Summary of results and key figures

(Amounts in EUR thousands unless otherwise stated) Jul-Sep Jan-Sep LTM Full-year 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Oct-Sep 2024 % Total revenue 52,011 37,333 39% 142,384 93,369 52% 186,113 137,098 36% Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)* 42,081 32,617 29% 116,461 81,082 44% 151,492 116,113 30% Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin)* 81% 87% 82% 87% 81% 85% Items affecting comparability 1,108 299 3,704 1,101 3,747 1,144 Profit for the period 38,687 30,426 27% 100,788 76,430 32% 133,715 109,357 22% Earnings per share before dilution, EUR 0.134 0.107 25% 0.349 0.268 30% 0.460 0.380 21% Diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.134 0.106 26% 0.348 0.267 30% 0.458 0.376 22% Cash flow from operating activities 36,708 15,740 133% 104,331 50,469 107% 154,515 100,653 54%

*Adjusted primarily for advisory costs related to the initial public offering. For more information, please refer to Note 5: Items affecting comparability.

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

