Hacksaw: Interim Report | January - September 2025

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - "A QUARTER OF STRONG SEQUENTIAL GROWTH"
Third quarter: 1 July - 30 September
Total revenue increased by 39% to EUR 52.0 million (37.3).
Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased by 29% to EUR 42.1 million (32.6), with a margin of 81% (87). Adjustments mainly comprise IPO-related advisory costs.
Profit for the period amounted to EUR 38.7 million (30.4), and fully diluted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.134 (0.106).
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 36.7 million (15.7).
Year to date: 1 January - 30 September
Total revenue increased by 52% to EUR 142.4 million (93.4).
Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased by 44% to EUR 116.5 million (81.1), with a margin of 82% (87). Adjustment mainly comprises IPO-related advisory costs.
Profit for the period amounted to EUR 100.8 million (76.4), and fully diluted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.348 (0.267).
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 104.3 million (50.5).
Key events during the third quarter of 2025
Hacksaw's games were made available in the locally licensed iGaming market Pennsylvania in July, thereby being available in over 35 locally licensed markets.
Launch of 12 (10) in-house developed games.
Launch of 15 (6) games developed by third party studios on the Hacksaw game development platform.
50% year on year increase in average daily number of rounds played on Hacksaw's portfolio of games.
Key events after the third quarter
The number of shares and votes in Hacksaw increased to 289,195,987, following the subscription of shares through exercise of warrants under Hacksaw's warrant program for employees.
Hacksaw has been approved as a gaming service provider in Alberta, Canada.
Summary of results and key figures
(Amounts in EUR thousands unless otherwise stated)
Jul-Sep
Jan-Sep
LTM
Full-year
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
%
Oct-Sep
2024
%
Total revenue
52,011
37,333
39%
142,384
93,369
52%
186,113
137,098
36%
Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)*
42,081
32,617
29%
116,461
81,082
44%
151,492
116,113
30%
Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin)*
81%
87%
82%
87%
81%
85%
Items affecting comparability
1,108
299
3,704
1,101
3,747
1,144
Profit for the period
38,687
30,426
27%
100,788
76,430
32%
133,715
109,357
22%
Earnings per share before dilution, EUR
0.134
0.107
25%
0.349
0.268
30%
0.460
0.380
21%
Diluted earnings per share, EUR
0.134
0.106
26%
0.348
0.267
30%
0.458
0.376
22%
Cash flow from operating activities
36,708
15,740
133%
104,331
50,469
107%
154,515
100,653
54%
*Adjusted primarily for advisory costs related to the initial public offering. For more information, please refer to Note 5: Items affecting comparability.
For more information, please contact:
Per Alnefelt, Group CFO
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com
About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).
