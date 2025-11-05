Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine and premium wellness solutions, today recaps its pivotal year-to-date achievements, marked by explosive revenue growth, strategic divestitures, and decisive steps toward full SEC reporting and a Nasdaq listing.

2025 Key Milestones

Q3 Revenue Surges Over 200% Quarter-Over-Quarter: On October 8, preliminary results showed revenue growth exceeding 100%, followed by the October 28 announcement confirming a 200%+ increase with profit margins above 20%, driven by strong demand for Adia Med clinics and Adia Labs regenerative products.

SEC Form 10 Scheduled for Filing - Nasdaq Pathway Activated: Adia Nutrition has engaged an independent public accounting firm and securities counsel to prepare and file its Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Adia expects to submit the Form 10 by the end of November 2025, with the SEC review and recognition period set at 60 days.

Sales Force Tripled with Regional Expansion: Early 2025 saw the company scale its sales infrastructure by tripling its team and launching four dedicated regional divisions (East Coast, West Coast, Central U.S., and International) to accelerate nationwide and global distribution of Adia Vita, AdiaLink, and other high-margin therapies.

Major Insurance In-Network Progress: Adia Med advanced negotiations to secure in-network provider status with leading insurers including Medicare, Medicaid, Humana, Cigna, and Florida Blue, unlocking reimbursement pathways for AHSCT, TPE, and stem cell therapies at scale.

Strategic Entry into $50B Personal Injury Market: In August, Adia Labs became a preferred vendor for the PI Doctors Elite Community, gaining direct access to over 4,000 personal injury physicians nationwide to integrate Adia Vita and AdiaLink into injury recovery protocols.

Share Structure Optimization & Governance: The company completed a share retirement initiative and ongoing capital structure review to enhance transparency, reduce dilution, and align with best-in-class governance standards.

Focused Divestiture of Biolete Coffee: Adia divested its non-core coffee subsidiary to Cement Factory LLC, retaining an 18% equity stake, while redirecting full resources toward high-growth regenerative medicine and clinical expansion.

CEO Commentary

"2025 has been a defining year of execution and momentum," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "From tripling sales capacity to achieving 200%+ quarterly growth and filing our Form 10, every move has been deliberate, designed to scale operations, expand patient access, and deliver lasting shareholder value. We are not just growing; we are transforming into a fully compliant, Nasdaq-ready leader in regenerative healthcare."

Strategic Outlook

Adia Nutrition is now laser-focused on:

Achieving full SEC Form 10 effectiveness by late January 2026

Securing Nasdaq listing for enhanced liquidity and institutional investment

Expanding clinic network and insurer integrations to scale high-margin therapies

Driving product revenue through expanded U.S. and international sales channels

Upholding transparency and governance to build long-term investor confidence

With a streamlined structure, record profitability, and a clear path to major exchange listing, Adia Nutrition is positioned for sustained growth and value creation.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, AdiaLabs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

