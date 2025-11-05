Smart Eye's Real-Time Alcohol Impairment Detection Named a CES 2026 Innovation Awards® Honoree

Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) is recognized for developing the first production-ready driver monitoring feature capable of detecting alcohol impairment in real time.
Smart Eye, a world leader in AI-based driver monitoring and in-cabin sensing, today announced that its?Real-Time Alcohol Impairment Detection?has been named a CES 2026 Innovation Awards® Honoree in the?Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility?category.
Integrated into Smart Eye's proven Driver Monitoring System (DMS), the feature detects alcohol impairment based on real-time driver behavior, helping address one of the most persistent causes of road fatalities.
Smart Eye's Real-Time Alcohol Impairment Detection continuously analyzes subtle changes in eye and eyelid behavior to identify visual signs of intoxication. Unlike systems that rely on breath sensors, the technology uses a non-intrusive, behavioral approach trained on real driving data collected from controlled intoxication studies. Because it runs on existing DMS hardware, the feature requires no additional sensors, calibration, or system changes. This enables fast, large-scale deployment for vehicle manufacturers and commercial fleets alike.
"Alcohol impairment detection has been discussed in safety circles for years, but rarely with a viable path to implementation," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "By running on existing DMS hardware, using existing signals, this feature turns a long-standing safety ambition into a function that can be deployed at scale. It's trained on real driving data and aligns with the direction regulators are already taking, making it both road-ready and future-proof."
Designed to comply with stringent data privacy standards, the feature can operate entirely within the vehicle, with no need to record or transmit video. Its software-based design also allows it to be distributed via over-the-air updates and easily integrated with existing fleet or vehicle platforms. As global regulators and safety programs, including Euro NCAP and the U. S. HALT Act, establish new requirements for impairment detection, Smart Eye's solution provides a ready path to compliance and safer roads.
The CES Innovation Awards® honor excellence in product design and engineering. Smart Eye's selection by the program's expert panel highlights the growing importance of impairment detection as a core capability in next-generation driver monitoring systems.
Smart Eye will showcase its?Real-Time Alcohol Impairment Detection?alongside its latest automotive innovations at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6-9, 2026.
For more information, visit?https://www.smarteye.ai/ces-2026.
For more information:
Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB
Phone: +46 70-329 26 98
Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se
About Smart Eye
Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.
In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.
Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.
Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.
Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/
Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.
Attachments
Smart Eye's Real-Time Alcohol Impairment Detection Named a CES 2026 Innovation Awards® Honoree
SOURCE: Smart Eye
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eyes-real-time-alcohol-impairment-detection-named-a-ces-2026-inno-1097303