Hacksaw Gaming And Esportes da Sorte Commemorate New Partnership

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Hacksaw Gaming (STO:HACK) is proud to announce its latest partnership with Esportes da Sorte, one of Brazil's fastest-growing gaming operators. Founded in 2018, Esportes da Sorte has quickly made its mark as an industry leader, achieving a major milestone earlier this year when its provisional license was approved to a permanent one by SPA/MF, allowing it to officially operate its brands across Brazil.

As part of the collaboration, Esportes da Sorte users are now able to play a wide range of Hacksaw Gaming's most popular titles, including RIP City, Stormforged, Wanted Dead or a Wild and Duel at Dawn.

Hugo Baungartner, Chief Business Officer at Esportes da Sortes:

"Partnering with Hacksaw Gaming is an exciting step for us. Their reputation for bold, creative content is second to none, and we're confident our players will embrace their innovative games."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're delighted to join forces with Esportes da Sorte at such a pivotal moment for the Brazilian market. Their rapid growth and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision of delivering cutting-edge content to regulated markets worldwide."

This partnership not only cements Hacksaw Gaming's continued expansion into Latin America but also the growing demand for high-quality, innovative gaming experiences in Brazil. With Esportes da Sorte's strong local presence and Hacksaw's diverse portfolio, players can expect a dynamic and engaging journey ahead.

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

