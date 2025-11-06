

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fanuc Corporation (FANUY.PK) recently reported improved results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing to 407,568 million yen from 387,962 million yen a year earlier.



Operating income rose to 85,964 million yen from 75,588 million yen last year. Revenue increased partially to 107,905 million yen, compared with 94,780 million yen last year.



Comprehensive income improved to 94,580 million Yen from 63,459 million Yen. Net income increased to 79,820 million Yen from 69,922 million Yen year over year.



FANUY.PK is currently trading at $16.47, down $0.03 or 0.18 percent on the OTC Markets.



