Freitag, 07.11.2025
Molten Ventures Plc
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
07.11.25
4,880 Euro
-4,31 % -0,220
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 06 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      30,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      466.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      445.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      455.8759p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,667,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,379,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 455.8759

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
176               466.80     08:16:28          00030294217TRDU0      XLON 
 
54                466.80     08:16:28          00030294218TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               462.80     08:16:57          00030294223TRDU0      XLON 
 
652               462.00     08:16:57          00030294224TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               462.80     08:43:47          00030294388TRDU0      XLON 
 
68                462.80     08:43:47          00030294389TRDU0      XLON 
 
698               462.60     08:47:23          00030294414TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               461.00     08:58:57          00030294434TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               459.40     09:13:38          00030294529TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               458.80     09:18:32          00030294550TRDU0      XLON 
 
668               458.00     09:37:46          00030294623TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               460.00     09:58:56          00030294676TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,123              460.80     10:14:01          00030294712TRDU0      XLON 
 
786               459.60     10:32:26          00030294780TRDU0      XLON 
 
440               459.60     10:32:26          00030294781TRDU0      XLON 
 
76                460.60     10:59:55          00030295023TRDU0      XLON 
 
497               460.60     10:59:55          00030295024TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               460.40     10:59:55          00030295025TRDU0      XLON 
 
611               459.80     11:36:26          00030295118TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               459.80     11:36:26          00030295119TRDU0      XLON 
 
597               461.20     12:15:57          00030295395TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               461.00     12:15:57          00030295396TRDU0      XLON 
 
420               461.00     12:15:57          00030295397TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,128              459.20     12:31:45          00030295443TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               458.20     13:01:19          00030295543TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               457.40     13:12:25          00030295558TRDU0      XLON 
 
29                457.20     13:12:25          00030295559TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               457.20     13:12:25          00030295560TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,094              457.20     13:12:26          00030295561TRDU0      XLON 
 
588               456.20     13:44:34          00030295722TRDU0      XLON 
 
59                456.60     13:54:16          00030295778TRDU0      XLON 
 
92                456.60     13:54:16          00030295779TRDU0      XLON 
 
608               457.40     13:57:00          00030295816TRDU0      XLON 
 
92                457.40     14:07:14          00030295870TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                457.40     14:07:14          00030295871TRDU0      XLON 
 
80                457.40     14:07:14          00030295872TRDU0      XLON 
 
80                457.40     14:07:14          00030295873TRDU0      XLON 
 
664               457.00     14:07:42          00030295879TRDU0      XLON 
 
86                456.20     14:07:42          00030295880TRDU0      XLON 
 
471               456.20     14:07:42          00030295881TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               456.80     14:30:57          00030296750TRDU0      XLON 
 
91                456.80     14:30:57          00030296751TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                456.80     14:30:57          00030296752TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,066              455.00     14:30:57          00030296753TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               454.60     14:30:57          00030296754TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               452.60     14:41:11          00030296877TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               452.20     14:58:09          00030297049TRDU0      XLON 
 
108               451.40     15:03:09          00030297113TRDU0      XLON 
 
223               451.40     15:03:09          00030297114TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,247              452.00     15:07:08          00030297133TRDU0      XLON 
 
613               451.20     15:13:49          00030297191TRDU0      XLON 
 
39                451.00     15:31:00          00030297350TRDU0      XLON 
 
39                451.00     15:31:00          00030297351TRDU0      XLON 
 
31                451.00     15:31:00          00030297352TRDU0      XLON 
 
181               451.00     15:31:00          00030297353TRDU0      XLON 
 
266               451.00     15:31:00          00030297354TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,040              450.00     15:33:51          00030297376TRDU0      XLON 
 
613               450.40     15:50:25          00030297439TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               448.00     15:54:41          00030297459TRDU0      XLON 
 
39                448.00     15:54:41          00030297460TRDU0      XLON 
 
404               447.80     16:01:21          00030297499TRDU0      XLON 
 
46                448.60     16:07:08          00030297596TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               448.20     16:07:08          00030297597TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               448.20     16:12:50          00030297624TRDU0      XLON 
 
457               448.00     16:16:45          00030297655TRDU0      XLON 
 
463               448.00     16:16:45          00030297656TRDU0      XLON 
 
68                448.00     16:16:56          00030297658TRDU0      XLON 
 
455               447.60     16:16:56          00030297659TRDU0      XLON 
 
89                447.60     16:16:56          00030297660TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

186               446.00     16:23:14          00030297725TRDU0      XLON 
 
379               446.00     16:23:14          00030297726TRDU0      XLON 
 
455               445.80     16:23:15          00030297727TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 407462 
EQS News ID:  2225488 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2225488&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
