Hacksaw Gaming and betOcean Celebrate New Partnership

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming and betOcean announces a new partnership that showcases a selection of titles now live on betOcean's platform. Players can dive into fan-favorites like Wanted Dead or a Wild, Le Bandit, and Chaos Crew 2, bringing Hacksaw's signature games to New Jersey.

Ray Stefanelli, Vice President Online Gaming for Ocean Casino Resort:

"We are thrilled to be working with Hacksaw Gaming to grow betOcean's substantial library of new and innovative titles while continuing to deliver a first-class gaming experience for our customers. The team at Hacksaw Gaming is nimble, flexible and creative, which has made for a seamless and enjoyable collaboration."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Partnering with betOcean is an exciting milestone for us as we continue expanding in U.S. markets. Their reputation for delivering top-tier entertainment aligns perfectly with our mission to bring innovative, engaging content to players worldwide. We look forward to seeing this partnership flourish."

As we continue our North American expansion, this partnership with betOcean is just the beginning of more launches to come.

About Ocean Casino Resort

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly" award, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & TikTok.

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

