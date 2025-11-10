TOKYO, Japan, Nov 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) is sponsoring the NEC Wheelchair Singles Masters*1 scheduled to be held from November 10 (Monday) to November 16 (Sunday) in the city of Huzhou in China's Zhejiang Province.This tournament is the year-end singles championship on the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour (comprised of more than 160 tournaments) hosted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF*2), bringing together the world's top-ranked players to engage in elite competition.The partnership between NEC and the ITF has endured over 30 years, beginning when NEC first served as the title sponsor of the Wheelchair Tennis Tour in 1992. NEC has sponsored this tournament since its establishment in 1994, and this year marks the first time the historic tournament has been held in Asia.Through the support of parasports, including this sponsorship and its partnership with wheelchair tennis legend Shingo Kunieda, NEC is contributing to the creation of inclusive and diversified environments where everyone has a chance to reach their full potential.Plans are slated for Japan's Tokito Oda and Yui Kamiji, the number-one-ranked men's and women's singles players in the world, respectively, to compete in the tournament.David Haggerty, ITF President, said: "We are thrilled to bring the Wheelchair Masters to China for the first time, marking an important milestone in our mission to grow the sport globally. As the flagship, season-ending event, the Wheelchair Masters showcase the very best in wheelchair tennis. NEC, as title sponsor since 1994, has been instrumental in supporting wheelchair tennis from the very start, and we are grateful for their long-standing commitment. Taking place at the new, world-class Huzhou International Clay Tennis Center, it's exciting to see top Chinese players, including Wang Ziying and Li Xiaohui, 2025 Australian Open and Wimbledon women's doubles champions, competing alongside the world's leading international athletes. This event is a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation of wheelchair players both globally and across Asia, and we encourage everyone to follow the action as it promises to be an incredible week of wheelchair tennis.""NEC is once again delighted to be supporting one of the world's most prestigious competitions," said Takayuki Morita, President and CEO of NEC Corporation. "This year marks a memorable milestone as the tournament is being held in Asia for the first time, with China serving as its host. Over the past several decades, wheelchair tennis has evolved and grown in popularity, and I take great pride in the fact that NEC has been involved in the development of this sport since its inception. The NEC Group remains committed to pursuing its Purpose*3 and contributing to the creation of inclusive and diversified environments where everyone has a chance to reach their full potential."Overview of the 2025 NEC Wheelchair Singles Masters1. Date: November 10 - 16, 20252. Venue: Huzhou International Clay Tennis Center (Huzhou, Zhejiang, China)3. Host: International Tennis Federation (ITF)4. Sponsor: NEC5. Players: The world's top eight ranked men's, women's, and quad players(*1) International Tennis Federation (ITF) https://www.itftennis.com/The ITF is the international governing body for tennis, headquartered in the outskirts of London. The ITF Wheelchair Tennis Department, comprised of wheelchair tennis associations from approximately 60 countries worldwide, including Japan, manages and grades wheelchair tennis tournaments, establishes world rankings and prize systems, and carries out activities to promote wheelchair tennis. The ITF wheelchair tennis tournaments are said to be the most systematized events for Para athletes in the world.(*2) NEC Wheelchair Singles MastersThis year-end championship for wheelchair tennis (singles) is held around November every year. The top eight players in the men's, women's, and quad categories are eligible to participate and compete for prestigious titles. NEC has supported this event since the first tournament was held in 1994.(*3) The NEC Group's PurposeNEC creates the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.To learn more about NEC Wheelchair Tennis Sponsorship, please click on the URL below.https://www.nec.com/en/global/ad/wheelchairtennis/index.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.