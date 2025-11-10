Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine and premium wellness solutions, today announced a strategic partnership between its research and development division, Adia Labs, and AxiaMD, a premier provider of nationwide physician oversight and compliance services for med spas, IV clinics, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and wellness practices.

Under the agreement, AxiaMD's extensive network of healthcare providers will offer Adia Labs' flagship regenerative products to their clients. In turn, Adia Nutrition's growing ecosystem of clinics and partners will gain access to AxiaMD's expert compliance and physician oversight services to ensure seamless, fully compliant operations across all 50 states. This partnership now allows chiropractic clinics to perform these advanced regenerative procedures under full physician oversight and regulatory compliance.

This mutual referral model creates a powerful synergy:

Adia Labs' FDA-compliant stem cell products are now available to AxiaMD's nationwide client base.

Adia Med clients and partners benefit from AxiaMD's turnkey regulatory support, enabling faster scaling with confidence.

"AxiaMD's unmatched compliance infrastructure is the perfect complement to Adia Labs' cutting-edge regenerative products," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "By integrating Adia's regenerative products into their network while leveraging AxiaMD's oversight for client operations, we're building a compliant, scalable national platform that accelerates access to transformative therapies."

AxiaMD specializes in physician-led oversight, custom protocols, and proactive compliance, allowing wellness and medical practices to operate with full regulatory confidence.

"This partnership with Adia Labs empowers our providers with access to best-in-class regenerative products while strengthening compliance across the board," said a spokesperson for AxiaMD. "We're proud to support Adia's mission and excited to bring AdiaVita and AdiaLink to our clients nationwide."

This collaboration builds on Adia Nutrition's 2025 momentum, including 200%+ Q3 revenue growth and OTCQB uplisting toward Nasdaq eligibility.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, AdiaLabs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273818

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.