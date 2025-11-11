Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 11-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 448.40p Highest price paid per share: 442.20p Lowest price paid per share: 445.8998p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,767,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,279,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 445.8998

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 1,635 445.40 08:08:09 00030302001TRDU0 XLON 543 445.40 08:17:52 00030302076TRDU0 XLON 124 447.00 08:38:00 00030302340TRDU0 XLON 175 447.00 08:38:00 00030302341TRDU0 XLON 446.60 08:38:01 00030302348TRDU0 XLON 72 521 446.60 08:38:01 00030302349TRDU0 XLON 577 446.40 08:48:55 00030302431TRDU0 XLON 239 446.80 08:56:04 00030302453TRDU0 XLON 328 446.80 09:02:52 00030302485TRDU0 XLON 250 446.80 09:02:52 00030302486TRDU0 XLON 537 446.80 09:02:52 00030302487TRDU0 XLON 201 447.60 09:12:44 00030302502TRDU0 XLON 447.60 09:12:44 00030302503TRDU0 XLON 23 1,310 447.20 09:12:45 00030302504TRDU0 XLON 580 446.60 09:22:54 00030302511TRDU0 XLON 552 446.80 09:22:54 00030302512TRDU0 XLON 648 445.40 09:38:38 00030302756TRDU0 XLON 603 446.00 09:53:18 00030302856TRDU0 XLON 618 446.00 10:01:02 00030302886TRDU0 XLON 602 445.80 10:02:25 00030302890TRDU0 XLON 571 445.60 10:02:25 00030302891TRDU0 XLON 548 446.20 10:24:10 00030303064TRDU0 XLON 537 446.00 10:24:10 00030303065TRDU0 XLON 588 446.80 10:39:38 00030303170TRDU0 XLON 605 447.00 10:50:11 00030303204TRDU0 XLON 447.00 10:50:11 00030303205TRDU0 XLON 43 312 447.20 10:57:08 00030303222TRDU0 XLON 271 447.20 10:57:08 00030303223TRDU0 XLON 606 447.80 11:07:07 00030303244TRDU0 XLON 447.80 11:14:27 00030303254TRDU0 XLON 48 100 447.80 11:14:27 00030303255TRDU0 XLON 562 448.20 11:21:11 00030303272TRDU0 XLON 623 448.40 11:25:09 00030303284TRDU0 XLON 551 447.80 11:29:13 00030303289TRDU0 XLON 565 448.00 11:45:41 00030303335TRDU0 XLON 573 448.00 11:45:41 00030303336TRDU0 XLON 595 447.20 12:00:11 00030303817TRDU0 XLON 661 446.80 12:05:52 00030303839TRDU0 XLON 597 446.80 12:18:46 00030303886TRDU0 XLON 545 447.40 12:27:24 00030303944TRDU0 XLON 152 447.40 12:36:32 00030303965TRDU0 XLON 970 447.40 12:36:32 00030303966TRDU0 XLON 635 447.40 12:36:32 00030303967TRDU0 XLON 127 446.60 13:13:19 00030304124TRDU0 XLON 1,620 447.40 13:14:19 00030304128TRDU0 XLON 1,348 447.20 13:19:22 00030304185TRDU0 XLON 1,178 445.80 13:42:19 00030304314TRDU0 XLON 1,284 445.60 13:42:19 00030304315TRDU0 XLON 590 445.60 13:58:58 00030304354TRDU0 XLON 349 444.80 14:04:57 00030304384TRDU0 XLON 225 444.80 14:04:57 00030304385TRDU0 XLON 445.00 14:11:00 00030304401TRDU0 XLON 65 550 445.00 14:11:35 00030304402TRDU0 XLON 351 444.60 14:13:15 00030304413TRDU0 XLON 623 444.60 14:13:15 00030304414TRDU0 XLON 309 445.20 14:20:03 00030304454TRDU0 XLON 271 445.20 14:20:03 00030304455TRDU0 XLON 603 444.20 14:26:44 00030304499TRDU0 XLON 584 444.00 14:26:44 00030304500TRDU0 XLON 444.40 14:39:26 00030304632TRDU0 XLON 1 563 444.40 14:40:57 00030304637TRDU0 XLON 637 444.40 14:40:57 00030304638TRDU0 XLON 112 446.00 14:47:41 00030304693TRDU0 XLON 171 446.00 14:47:41 00030304694TRDU0 XLON 597 446.00 14:48:18 00030304695TRDU0 XLON 1,085 445.40 14:50:08 00030304710TRDU0 XLON 481 445.20 14:50:08 00030304711TRDU0 XLON 445.20 14:50:08 00030304712TRDU0 XLON 57 445.60 15:05:00 00030304838TRDU0 XLON 87 184 445.60 15:05:00 00030304839TRDU0 XLON 445.60 15:05:00 00030304840TRDU0 XLON 32 445.60 15:05:00 00030304841TRDU0 XLON 32 600 445.60 15:06:11 00030304848TRDU0 XLON 328 446.80 15:21:06 00030304934TRDU0 XLON 756 446.80 15:21:06 00030304935TRDU0 XLON 548 446.80 15:21:06 00030304936TRDU0 XLON 627 447.80 15:24:19 00030304945TRDU0 XLON 447.80 15:26:07 00030304950TRDU0 XLON 40 368 447.80 15:26:07 00030304951TRDU0 XLON 447.80 15:26:07 00030304952TRDU0 XLON 71 155 447.80 15:26:07 00030304953TRDU0 XLON 500 447.60 15:30:50 00030305018TRDU0 XLON 447.60 15:30:51 00030305019TRDU0 XLON 37 563 447.60 15:34:38 00030305046TRDU0 XLON 590 446.80 15:37:29 00030305063TRDU0 XLON 474 446.80 15:37:29 00030305064TRDU0 XLON 125 445.20 15:43:22 00030305262TRDU0 XLON 223 445.20 15:43:24 00030305263TRDU0 XLON 500 445.60 15:49:06 00030305325TRDU0 XLON 445.60 15:49:06 00030305326TRDU0 XLON 33 445.60 15:49:06 00030305327TRDU0 XLON 31 586 445.40 15:49:23 00030305329TRDU0 XLON 444.60 15:57:18 00030305412TRDU0 XLON 11 190 444.60 15:57:18 00030305413TRDU0 XLON 122 444.60 15:57:18 00030305414TRDU0 XLON 444.60 15:57:18 00030305415TRDU0 XLON 9 444.60 15:57:18 00030305416TRDU0 XLON 9 173 444.60 15:57:18 00030305417TRDU0 XLON 444.60 15:57:18 00030305418TRDU0 XLON 35 150 444.60 16:00:59 00030305441TRDU0 XLON 444.60 16:00:59 00030305442TRDU0 XLON 50 196 444.60 16:00:59 00030305443TRDU0 XLON 208 444.60 16:00:59 00030305444TRDU0 XLON 444.60 16:00:59 00030305445TRDU0 XLON 18 1,074 444.00 16:01:05 00030305446TRDU0 XLON 204 443.60 16:01:05 00030305447TRDU0 XLON 345 443.60 16:01:05 00030305448TRDU0 XLON 189 442.40 16:11:21 00030305620TRDU0 XLON 143 442.40 16:12:29 00030305631TRDU0 XLON 189 442.40 16:16:04 00030305666TRDU0 XLON 109 442.40 16:16:13 00030305667TRDU0 XLON 442.40 16:16:13 00030305668TRDU0 XLON 81 442 442.80 16:16:55 00030305673TRDU0 XLON 673 442.80 16:16:55 00030305674TRDU0 XLON 203 442.20 16:20:29 00030305697TRDU0 XLON 500 442.40 16:24:44 00030305798TRDU0 XLON 442.40 16:24:44 00030305799TRDU0 XLON 63 586 442.20 16:24:45 00030305800TRDU0 XLON 898 442.20 16:24:45 00030305801TRDU0 XLON 463 442.20 16:24:45 00030305802TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

