Dienstag, 11.11.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
11.11.25 | 08:59
4,760 Euro
-4,42 % -0,220
11.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -6-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      448.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      442.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      445.8998p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,767,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,279,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 445.8998

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                1,635  445.40    08:08:09      00030302001TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    543 445.40    08:17:52      00030302076TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    124 447.00    08:38:00      00030302340TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    175 447.00    08:38:00      00030302341TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       446.60    08:38:01      00030302348TRDU0  XLON 
72 
 
 
                                                    521 446.60    08:38:01      00030302349TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    577 446.40    08:48:55      00030302431TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    239 446.80    08:56:04      00030302453TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    328 446.80    09:02:52      00030302485TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    250 446.80    09:02:52      00030302486TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    537 446.80    09:02:52      00030302487TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    201 447.60    09:12:44      00030302502TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       447.60    09:12:44      00030302503TRDU0  XLON 
23 
 
 
                                                1,310  447.20    09:12:45      00030302504TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    580 446.60    09:22:54      00030302511TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    552 446.80    09:22:54      00030302512TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    648 445.40    09:38:38      00030302756TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    603 446.00    09:53:18      00030302856TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    618 446.00    10:01:02      00030302886TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    602 445.80    10:02:25      00030302890TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

571 445.60    10:02:25      00030302891TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    548 446.20    10:24:10      00030303064TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    537 446.00    10:24:10      00030303065TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    588 446.80    10:39:38      00030303170TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    605 447.00    10:50:11      00030303204TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       447.00    10:50:11      00030303205TRDU0  XLON 
43 
 
 
                                                    312 447.20    10:57:08      00030303222TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    271 447.20    10:57:08      00030303223TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    606 447.80    11:07:07      00030303244TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       447.80    11:14:27      00030303254TRDU0  XLON 
48 
 
 
                                                    100 447.80    11:14:27      00030303255TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    562 448.20    11:21:11      00030303272TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    623 448.40    11:25:09      00030303284TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    551 447.80    11:29:13      00030303289TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    565 448.00    11:45:41      00030303335TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    573 448.00    11:45:41      00030303336TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    595 447.20    12:00:11      00030303817TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    661 446.80    12:05:52      00030303839TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    597 446.80    12:18:46      00030303886TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    545 447.40    12:27:24      00030303944TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    152 447.40    12:36:32      00030303965TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    970 447.40    12:36:32      00030303966TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    635 447.40    12:36:32      00030303967TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    127 446.60    13:13:19      00030304124TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,620  447.40    13:14:19      00030304128TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,348  447.20    13:19:22      00030304185TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,178  445.80    13:42:19      00030304314TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3- 

1,284  445.60    13:42:19      00030304315TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    590 445.60    13:58:58      00030304354TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    349 444.80    14:04:57      00030304384TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    225 444.80    14:04:57      00030304385TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       445.00    14:11:00      00030304401TRDU0  XLON 
65 
 
 
                                                    550 445.00    14:11:35      00030304402TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    351 444.60    14:13:15      00030304413TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    623 444.60    14:13:15      00030304414TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    309 445.20    14:20:03      00030304454TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    271 445.20    14:20:03      00030304455TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    603 444.20    14:26:44      00030304499TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    584 444.00    14:26:44      00030304500TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        444.40    14:39:26      00030304632TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
 
                                                    563 444.40    14:40:57      00030304637TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    637 444.40    14:40:57      00030304638TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    112 446.00    14:47:41      00030304693TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    171 446.00    14:47:41      00030304694TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    597 446.00    14:48:18      00030304695TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,085  445.40    14:50:08      00030304710TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    481 445.20    14:50:08      00030304711TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       445.20    14:50:08      00030304712TRDU0  XLON 
57 
 
 
                                                       445.60    15:05:00      00030304838TRDU0  XLON 
87 
 
 
                                                    184 445.60    15:05:00      00030304839TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       445.60    15:05:00      00030304840TRDU0  XLON 
32 
 
 
                                                       445.60    15:05:00      00030304841TRDU0  XLON 
32 
 
 
                                                    600 445.60    15:06:11      00030304848TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -4- 

328 446.80    15:21:06      00030304934TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    756 446.80    15:21:06      00030304935TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    548 446.80    15:21:06      00030304936TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    627 447.80    15:24:19      00030304945TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       447.80    15:26:07      00030304950TRDU0  XLON 
40 
 
 
                                                    368 447.80    15:26:07      00030304951TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       447.80    15:26:07      00030304952TRDU0  XLON 
71 
 
 
                                                    155 447.80    15:26:07      00030304953TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    500 447.60    15:30:50      00030305018TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       447.60    15:30:51      00030305019TRDU0  XLON 
37 
 
 
                                                    563 447.60    15:34:38      00030305046TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    590 446.80    15:37:29      00030305063TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    474 446.80    15:37:29      00030305064TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    125 445.20    15:43:22      00030305262TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    223 445.20    15:43:24      00030305263TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    500 445.60    15:49:06      00030305325TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       445.60    15:49:06      00030305326TRDU0  XLON 
33 
 
 
                                                       445.60    15:49:06      00030305327TRDU0  XLON 
31 
 
 
                                                    586 445.40    15:49:23      00030305329TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       444.60    15:57:18      00030305412TRDU0  XLON 
11 
 
 
                                                    190 444.60    15:57:18      00030305413TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    122 444.60    15:57:18      00030305414TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        444.60    15:57:18      00030305415TRDU0  XLON 
9 
 
 
                                                        444.60    15:57:18      00030305416TRDU0  XLON 
9 
 
 
                                                    173 444.60    15:57:18      00030305417TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       444.60    15:57:18      00030305418TRDU0  XLON 
35

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -5- 

150 444.60    16:00:59      00030305441TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       444.60    16:00:59      00030305442TRDU0  XLON 
50 
 
 
                                                    196 444.60    16:00:59      00030305443TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    208 444.60    16:00:59      00030305444TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       444.60    16:00:59      00030305445TRDU0  XLON 
18 
 
 
                                                1,074  444.00    16:01:05      00030305446TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    204 443.60    16:01:05      00030305447TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    345 443.60    16:01:05      00030305448TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    189 442.40    16:11:21      00030305620TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    143 442.40    16:12:29      00030305631TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    189 442.40    16:16:04      00030305666TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    109 442.40    16:16:13      00030305667TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       442.40    16:16:13      00030305668TRDU0  XLON 
81 
 
 
                                                    442 442.80    16:16:55      00030305673TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    673 442.80    16:16:55      00030305674TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    203 442.20    16:20:29      00030305697TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    500 442.40    16:24:44      00030305798TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       442.40    16:24:44      00030305799TRDU0  XLON 
63 
 
 
                                                    586 442.20    16:24:45      00030305800TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    898 442.20    16:24:45      00030305801TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    463 442.20    16:24:45      00030305802TRDU0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -6-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 407764 
EQS News ID:  2227244 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2227244&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.