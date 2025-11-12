Peer To Peer Network Installs New AI Product Suite on Company Site for Live Testing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) is pleased to announce that its new AI division, Intelligence Labs, has successfully integrated several components of its new AI product stack to the company's corporate website, www.PTOPnetwork.com.

This first phase includes anonymous website visitor identification, data segmentation, automated lead sequencing, and automated outbound message personalization. These features are designed to work independently or together in a stack, or full solution to enhance how companies identify, engage, and convert investors and customers in real time.

The next phase of installation will include a compliance content guide powered by an AI recommendation engine, an AI-driven investor chatbot, a CEO avatar, and automated video generation of company press releases for automated distribution across social media platforms.

"We're unrolling a suite of products for public companies that will dominate the space in a very short period of time," said Derek C. McCarthy, President of PTOP Intelligence Labs. "Today marks the first step toward demonstrating a new standard for how companies communicate with investors. The technology is straightforward, easy to understand, and yet it's complex enough that it will take copycats a very long time to catch up."

"We're not just building tools - we're rewriting the playbook for how public companies communicate in the AI era. With PTOP Intelligence Labs, we've merged innovation and compliance into one ecosystem that thinks, learns, and adapts in real time. This isn't about keeping up with technology; it's about setting the pace for the entire industry. Derek coming to PTOP is the right guy, at the right time. I don't expect to slow down our pace, but rather to accelerate our pace moving forward," concluded Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO, Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP).

About PTOP Intelligence Labs

Intelligence Labs was created in partnership with INS Digital Intelligence, a media and technology firm with over 20 years of experience in investor relations, digital engagement, and lead generation. Led by Derek C. McCarthy, a veteran architect behind more than 20 conversational AI workflows currently used by multiple U.S. companies, Intelligence Labs specializes in developing compliant, data-driven communication tools for the capital markets and public companies engaged in multi-channel investor campaigns.

Connect with Derek C. McCarthy on LinkedIn.

Connect with Joshua Sodaitis on LinkedIn.

About Peer To Peer Network

Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP) is a publicly traded technology company headquartered at 45 Prospect Street, Cambridge, MA 02139. The company is the inventor of the digital business card and holds multiple U.S. utility patents protecting its underlying technology. Through its divisions and partnerships, PTOP develops and commercializes AI-driven communication systems designed to enhance digital engagement and compliance for businesses and investors. Its flagship product, MOBICARD, is currently available in beta on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product development, launch timelines, and potential market impact. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Peer To Peer Network undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

