Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
13.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

13 November 2025 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

The Company has completed the GBP10m share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025 and will commence an 
additional share repurchase programme of GBP10m as announced in the half year trading update on 23 October 2025. 

                      52,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      439.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      433.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      437.1150p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,869,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,177,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 52,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 437.1150

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    192 439.00    08:16:00      00030308869TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    104 439.00    08:16:00      00030308870TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       439.00    08:16:00      00030308871TRDU0  XLON 
89 
 
 
                                                    185 439.20    08:20:28      00030308873TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    345 439.20    08:20:28      00030308874TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    369 438.60    08:27:11      00030308895TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    240 438.60    08:27:11      00030308896TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    370 438.60    08:34:55      00030308954TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        438.60    08:34:55      00030308955TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
 
                                                    191 438.40    08:39:46      00030308969TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    344 438.40    08:39:46      00030308970TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       438.40    08:39:46      00030308971TRDU0  XLON 
45 
 
 
                                                1,080  436.20    08:44:21      00030309002TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    600 436.00    08:44:21      00030309003TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    583 438.00    09:06:54      00030309108TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       439.20    09:09:43      00030309118TRDU0  XLON 
97 
 
 
                                                1,200  439.20    09:09:43      00030309119TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       439.20    09:09:43      00030309120TRDU0  XLON 
67 
 
 
                                                    550 438.40    09:23:56      00030309186TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.