Transaction in Own Shares -2

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 13-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares 13 November 2025 Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. The Company has completed the GBP10m share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025 and will commence an additional share repurchase programme of GBP10m as announced in the half year trading update on 23 October 2025. 52,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 439.80p Highest price paid per share: 433.40p Lowest price paid per share: 437.1150p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,869,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,177,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 52,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 437.1150

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 192 439.00 08:16:00 00030308869TRDU0 XLON 104 439.00 08:16:00 00030308870TRDU0 XLON 439.00 08:16:00 00030308871TRDU0 XLON 89 185 439.20 08:20:28 00030308873TRDU0 XLON 345 439.20 08:20:28 00030308874TRDU0 XLON 369 438.60 08:27:11 00030308895TRDU0 XLON 240 438.60 08:27:11 00030308896TRDU0 XLON 370 438.60 08:34:55 00030308954TRDU0 XLON 438.60 08:34:55 00030308955TRDU0 XLON 1 191 438.40 08:39:46 00030308969TRDU0 XLON 344 438.40 08:39:46 00030308970TRDU0 XLON 438.40 08:39:46 00030308971TRDU0 XLON 45 1,080 436.20 08:44:21 00030309002TRDU0 XLON 600 436.00 08:44:21 00030309003TRDU0 XLON 583 438.00 09:06:54 00030309108TRDU0 XLON 439.20 09:09:43 00030309118TRDU0 XLON 97 1,200 439.20 09:09:43 00030309119TRDU0 XLON 439.20 09:09:43 00030309120TRDU0 XLON 67 550 438.40 09:23:56 00030309186TRDU0 XLON

541 438.40 09:23:56 00030309187TRDU0 XLON 204 436.40 09:30:09 00030309213TRDU0 XLON 404 436.40 09:30:09 00030309214TRDU0 XLON 609 437.40 09:44:08 00030309311TRDU0 XLON 570 436.60 09:44:08 00030309312TRDU0 XLON 525 436.60 10:03:14 00030309437TRDU0 XLON 543 436.20 10:03:14 00030309438TRDU0 XLON 1,076 436.20 10:03:14 00030309439TRDU0 XLON 171 437.00 10:30:33 00030309566TRDU0 XLON 366 437.00 10:30:33 00030309567TRDU0 XLON 401 437.20 10:37:32 00030309617TRDU0 XLON 437.80 10:44:46 00030309658TRDU0 XLON 20 617 437.80 10:44:46 00030309659TRDU0 XLON 533 438.00 10:55:27 00030309750TRDU0 XLON 1,558 438.00 10:55:27 00030309751TRDU0 XLON 542 438.80 11:20:30 00030309940TRDU0 XLON 539 438.60 11:28:12 00030309974TRDU0 XLON 1,028 439.40 11:44:09 00030310117TRDU0 XLON 439.20 11:44:09 00030310118TRDU0 XLON 8 584 439.20 11:51:09 00030310135TRDU0 XLON 849 439.80 11:55:03 00030310173TRDU0 XLON 137 439.40 12:11:57 00030310248TRDU0 XLON 201 439.40 12:11:57 00030310249TRDU0 XLON 180 439.40 12:12:49 00030310254TRDU0 XLON 439.40 12:18:58 00030310281TRDU0 XLON 76 435 439.40 12:18:58 00030310282TRDU0 XLON 538 439.40 12:20:08 00030310283TRDU0 XLON

