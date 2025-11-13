Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
13.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares -4-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

13 November 2025 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

The Company has completed the GBP10m share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025 and will commence an 
additional share repurchase programme of GBP10m as announced in the half year trading update on 23 October 2025. 

                      52,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      439.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      433.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      437.1150p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,869,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,177,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 52,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 437.1150

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    192 439.00    08:16:00      00030308869TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    104 439.00    08:16:00      00030308870TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       439.00    08:16:00      00030308871TRDU0  XLON 
89 
 
 
                                                    185 439.20    08:20:28      00030308873TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    345 439.20    08:20:28      00030308874TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    369 438.60    08:27:11      00030308895TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    240 438.60    08:27:11      00030308896TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    370 438.60    08:34:55      00030308954TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        438.60    08:34:55      00030308955TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
 
                                                    191 438.40    08:39:46      00030308969TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    344 438.40    08:39:46      00030308970TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       438.40    08:39:46      00030308971TRDU0  XLON 
45 
 
 
                                                1,080  436.20    08:44:21      00030309002TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    600 436.00    08:44:21      00030309003TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    583 438.00    09:06:54      00030309108TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       439.20    09:09:43      00030309118TRDU0  XLON 
97 
 
 
                                                1,200  439.20    09:09:43      00030309119TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       439.20    09:09:43      00030309120TRDU0  XLON 
67 
 
 
                                                    550 438.40    09:23:56      00030309186TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

541 438.40    09:23:56      00030309187TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    204 436.40    09:30:09      00030309213TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    404 436.40    09:30:09      00030309214TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    609 437.40    09:44:08      00030309311TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    570 436.60    09:44:08      00030309312TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    525 436.60    10:03:14      00030309437TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    543 436.20    10:03:14      00030309438TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,076  436.20    10:03:14      00030309439TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    171 437.00    10:30:33      00030309566TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    366 437.00    10:30:33      00030309567TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    401 437.20    10:37:32      00030309617TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       437.80    10:44:46      00030309658TRDU0  XLON 
20 
 
 
                                                    617 437.80    10:44:46      00030309659TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    533 438.00    10:55:27      00030309750TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,558  438.00    10:55:27      00030309751TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    542 438.80    11:20:30      00030309940TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    539 438.60    11:28:12      00030309974TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,028  439.40    11:44:09      00030310117TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        439.20    11:44:09      00030310118TRDU0  XLON 
8 
 
 
                                                    584 439.20    11:51:09      00030310135TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    849 439.80    11:55:03      00030310173TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    137 439.40    12:11:57      00030310248TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    201 439.40    12:11:57      00030310249TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    180 439.40    12:12:49      00030310254TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       439.40    12:18:58      00030310281TRDU0  XLON 
76 
 
 
                                                    435 439.40    12:18:58      00030310282TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    538 439.40    12:20:08      00030310283TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3- 

439.80    12:32:43      00030310412TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
 
                                                        439.80    12:32:44      00030310413TRDU0  XLON 
3 
 
 
                                                    521 439.80    12:34:12      00030310418TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    516 439.80    12:39:50      00030310432TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    511 439.40    12:47:44      00030310504TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    574 439.40    12:47:44      00030310505TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    553 438.20    12:53:04      00030310566TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    176 439.20    13:10:20      00030310733TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       439.20    13:10:20      00030310734TRDU0  XLON 
52 
 
 
                                                       439.20    13:10:20      00030310735TRDU0  XLON 
21 
 
 
                                                       439.20    13:10:21      00030310736TRDU0  XLON 
23 
 
 
                                                    153 439.20    13:10:21      00030310737TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    599 439.20    13:11:27      00030310747TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    511 438.80    13:15:46      00030310778TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    112 438.60    13:15:46      00030310779TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    423 438.60    13:15:46      00030310780TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       438.20    13:30:30      00030310835TRDU0  XLON 
76 
 
 
                                                       438.20    13:30:30      00030310836TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                       438.20    13:30:30      00030310837TRDU0  XLON 
91 
 
 
                                                    590 438.20    13:32:08      00030310853TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       438.20    13:37:13      00030310896TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                       438.20    13:37:13      00030310897TRDU0  XLON 
18 
 
 
                                                    784 437.80    13:37:15      00030310898TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    837 437.80    13:37:15      00030310899TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    563 438.80    13:52:23      00030310977TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,664  437.80    13:56:00      00030311030TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -4- 

566 436.00    14:06:44      00030311066TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    472 434.80    14:15:12      00030311176TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    446 436.00    14:29:50      00030311261TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       436.00    14:29:50      00030311262TRDU0  XLON 
86 
 
 
                                                1,044  436.00    14:29:50      00030311263TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        436.00    14:29:50      00030311264TRDU0  XLON 
2 
 
 
                                                    765 438.20    14:38:13      00030311354TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    484 438.20    14:38:13      00030311355TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    322 438.20    14:38:13      00030311356TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    167 438.20    14:38:13      00030311357TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    537 438.20    14:38:13      00030311358TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    525 437.40    14:44:57      00030311447TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       437.40    14:44:57      00030311448TRDU0  XLON 
37 
 
 
                                                    621 436.80    14:52:49      00030311489TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    611 436.80    14:52:49      00030311490TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    526 436.60    14:52:49      00030311491TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    178 439.00    15:04:56      00030312120TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    389 439.00    15:04:56      00030312121TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    452 438.80    15:04:56      00030312122TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    639 438.80    15:04:56      00030312123TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    514 437.60    15:13:21      00030312162TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    518 437.60    15:13:21      00030312163TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    225 436.80    15:13:32      00030312171TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    317 435.80    15:13:37      00030312172TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       435.80    15:13:37      00030312173TRDU0  XLON 
52 
 
 
                                                    274 435.00    15:22:14      00030312252TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
